Sir Jim Ratcliffe adds Manchester United's PL rivals' boss to 10-man shortlist to replace Ten Hag: Reports

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly added Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou to a list of candidates to replace Erik ten Hag.

ESPN reports that Ratcliffe wants to be as ambitious as possible and a move for Spurs' Postecoglou isn't ruled out. The British billionaire wants the best possible appointments in key positions and appears to admire the Australian coach.

Postecoglou only arrived at Tottenham last summer but has been a massive hit in north London. He's propelled the Lilywhites into the hunt for UEFA Champions League qualification with an exciting attacking brand of football.

Spurs sit fifth in the league which will seal Champions League qualification as things stand. Postecoglou's overseen 17 wins in 31 games, including a 2-0 win against Manchester United in August.

Postecoglou joins a 10-man shortlist that includes several high-profile names. Gareth Southgate, Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Frank, Thomas Tuchel, Julen Lopetegui, Zinedine Zidane, Ruben Amorim and Julian Nagelsmann are also considered.

Ten Hag's future has been the subject of speculation amid the Red Devils' topsy-turvy season. They've struggled to replicate their 2022-23 form, crashing out of Europe's elite club competition in the group stages and the Carabao Cup in the last 16.

However, Ten Hag has guided Manchester United to the FA Cup semifinals for the second consecutive season. His side face EFL Championship outfit Coventry City at Wembley on April 21.

The Dutchman believes that he has time to prove to Ratcliffe that he's the right man for the job. He has just over a year left on his contract at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are reportedly set to offer Scott McTominay a new contract

Scott McTominay looks set to be offered a new deal.

Scott McTominay has been vital for Ten Hag this season, coming to the fore for the Red Devils on several occasions. The Scottish midfielder has bagged winners against Aston Villa (2-1), Chelsea (2-1) and Brentford (2-1). He scored two braces in the latter two victories including two in stoppage time against the Bees.

The 27-year-old's upturn in form this season has caught the eye of Ratcliffe. The Scotland international was linked with a move away from Old Trafford last summer but looks set to extend his stay.

The Daily Star reports that Manchester United have decided to keep McTominay and will offer him a new contract. Ratcliffe has been impressed with his performances and wants to reward the midfielder.

McTominay is said to be earning £60,000 per week and will expect a pay rise. He's been with United his entire career, rising through the youth ranks before debuting in May 2017 aged 20.

The Scot has bided his time for game time, coming in and out of Ten Hag's starting lineup. He's made 34 appearances across competitions this season, bagging nine goals and three assists and has just over a year left on his contract.