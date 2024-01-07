Sir Jim Ratcliffe facing difficult situation as he tries to offload £350,000-a-week Manchester United star: Reports

Manchester United reportedly want to figure out a deal for Casemiro, who is currently on a £350k-per-week deal at the club.

United's new minority owners, Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group, are said to be in charge of the football operations at the club and one of their immediate targets is to lower the salary bill at Old Trafford.

Casemiro, 31, signed a five-year deal at the club last summer worth £350,000 per week. Daily Mail is now reporting that should the Brazilian midfielder see out his contract (expiring on 2026), he will have earned a handsome £30 millon in wages from the Red Devils.

The INEOS group reportedly wants to change this setup, ideally by selling the player. However, the reports indicate that manager Erik ten Hag wants to keep Casemiro at the club,

The former Real Madrid man had a good debut season at United, playing an important role in their Carabao Cup triumph, while helping the team finish third in the Premier League.

Things have not been the same this season, with the Brazilian failing to impress in this campaign. His injury, sustained back in November while on international duty with Brazil, has also played a part in Casemiro's stock falling further down.

The player's last outing was their Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United, although reports are claiming that he is now back in training. Daily Mail further reported that Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing the midfielder.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag under fire at Old Trafford

Since the end of last campaign, the general consensus around United was that they are on the right track and likely to become a challenger in the league soon, if not this season.

They added new faces in Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund, Sofyan Amrabat, and Andre Onana among other players. The Red Devils have, however, slumped on the pitch, losing 14 of their 28 games this season.

They crashed out of Europe after finishing fourth in their pool in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League and are currently eighth in the Premier League standings.

They are also out of the Carabao Cup and will face Wigan Athletic next in the FA Cup on January 8.