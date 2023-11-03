Sir Jim Ratcliffe to make additional £245m investment as part of deal to acquire 25 percent of Manchester United - Reports

According to Sky News, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to make an additional £245 million investment in Manchester United to improve the club's ageing infrastructure.

Ratcliffe, CEO of the INEOS group, is set to acquire 25 percent stakes in the Red Devils with the deal set to be announced next month. Britain's richest man has a multi-billion pound fortune and is set to make an extra investment in the Old Trafford club.

According to the aforementioned source, Ratcliffe will hand the club an additional £245 million, which is not part of his bid to acquire the club's stakes, for improving their infrastructure.

The Red Devils have been in a dismal run of form this season and are currently riding a two-game losing skid. They were eliminated from the EFL by Newcastle United in their previous game, on November 2, after suffering a 3-0 defeat.

Erik ten Hag's side are currently eighth in the Premier League with 15 points from 10 matches. They have won five and have lost five games in the league this season.

Amidst the poor run of form, Ratcliffe's investment plan could be good news to the suffering supporters. The Red Devils will return to action later this afternoon to play Fulham on the road in a league clash.

Cristiano Ronaldo complained about Manchester United's infrastructure last year

When Cristiano Ronaldo appeared for his now infamous Piers Morgan interview last November, among many things, he pointed out Manchester United's lack of development.

Ronaldo claimed that the club's facilities hadn't improved since his first stint ended in 2009. Speaking on the matter, Ronaldo said during the explosive sit down with Morgan (quotes as per The Mirror):

"The progress was zero. Since Sir Alex left, I saw no evolution in the club. Nothing had changed. He [Ferguson] knows better than anybody that the club is not on the path they deserve to be. He knows. Everyone knows. The people who don’t see that… it’s because they don’t want to see. They are blind."

Ronaldo is not the only United legend who has sounded off on the Glazers on the issue. Gary Neville said (on The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett podcast):

"In 20 years, Manchester United have not invested in the stadium, and they've not invested in the training ground that much. It's a club that's really struggling and I've said in the last couple of years that the only thing I think can change it now is the ownership. There is an embedded rot at the club."

Ratcliffe's imminent arrival could be good news for Manchester United fans in many regards. Apart from facility improvement, the Red Devils might finally have a clear direction in terms of their transfer dealings in the near future.