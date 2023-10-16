Sir Jim Ratcliffe makes first big decision as he edges closer to completing 25% takeover at Manchester United - Reports

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is inching closer to acquiring a 25% stake in Manchester United, and he has reportedly made his first major decision ahead of joining the English giants.

The British billionaire has moved into pole position to buy a stake in the club after Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani backed out of the race last Saturday. The Red Devils' board members are all set for a meeting this Thursday (October 19), where they are expected to give the green light to Ratcliffe's offer.

The INEOS boss is coming in with a game plan that stretches beyond just ownership, according to a report from Mirror. One of the most pressing matters on his agenda is the long-neglected Old Trafford, and he has reportedly made its rejuvenation his first duty.

The Glazers, the current owners, have faced some criticism for letting the stadium's condition deteriorate. Notably, leaks in the stadium have gone viral during home games, but with the British billionaire's decision, it could soon be a thing of the past.

Ratcliffe is ready to hit the gas pedal on much-needed stadium upgrades, a point that was reportedly a key factor in the ongoing negotiations. In fact, part of the £1.3 billion that Ratcliffe is expected to pump into the club has already been earmarked for this purpose.

An expansion plan is in the works, aiming to increase Old Trafford's current 74,310 seating capacity to a staggering 90,000. The board meeting later this week could seal the deal, ushering in a new era for Manchester United.

Manchester United open to Scott McTominay sale after stellar performances

Though he has spent years on the outskirts of the first team, McTominay's recent clutch performance against Brentford has put him back in the spotlight. Coming off the bench to score two decisive stoppage-time goals, he handed three points to manager Erik ten Hag, who has been under immense pressure.

This match-winning appearance has raised questions about McTominay's role in the squad. While there are reports of him possibly starting games post-international break, the club haven't shut the door on a potential sale, according to 90min (via Hard Tackle).

McTominay, who had reportedly expressed his desire to stay at Manchester United, could find himself on the trading block if the right offer comes in. The club will likely slap on a hefty price tag, potentially eclipsing the £30 million that West Ham were reportedly willing to dish out last summer.

McTominay's stock isn't just rising at Manchester United. He's also been a standout player for Scotland in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. Impressing from the midfield, he has scored six goals in six appearances for his country this year.