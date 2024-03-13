Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival at Manchester United won't lead to a discount on Ligue 1 star valued at £47-£51m: Reports

Manchester United will reportedly still have to fork out OGC Nice's £47-51 million valuation of Jean-Clair Todibo despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe owning the Ligue 1 side.

90min reports that the Red Devils are concerned about Nice's asking price. They have targeted Todibo and Ratcliffe's arrival at Old Trafford intensified links with the French defender.

Todibo, 24, has been in fine form this season, appearing 23 times across competitions for Francesco Farioli's side. He's helped them keep 12 clean sheets while chipping in with two assists, helping them to the second-best defensive record in Ligue 1.

Manchester United look set for a summer overhaul under Ratcliffe's regime. The British billionaire completed his purchase of a 27.7% stake in the club in February and he and his INEOS team will oversee sporting operations.

Nice are adamant that they won't sell Tobido unless their valuation is paid. He's become an important asset for Les Aiglons since arriving from Barcelona in July 2021.

Erik ten Hag's defense is likely to be attended to in the summer transfer window. There are doubts about Raphael Varane's future with the former Real Madrid superstar's contract expiring in June.

Todibo is joined on United's shortlist by Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite. The England U21 international is said to be more appealing although his price tag sits at £70 million.

Manchester United could reportedly rival Chelsea for Barcelona's Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde may be an option for Erik ten Hag.

Jules Kounde is another defender who appears to be attracting interest from Manchester United. The Frenchman could be available this summer as Barca look to raise funds to improve their worrying financial situation.

According to SPORT, the Red Devils are joined by Chelsea in showing interest in Kounde. The Blues previously tried signing him in the summer of 2022 but he opted to head to Camp Nou.

Kounde, 25, has been a mainstay in Xavi's side this season, making 36 appearances across competitions. He's helped the Blaugrana keep 13 clean sheets while chipping in with an impressive two goals and four assists.

The 24-cap France international is more versatile than Todibo and Branthwaite. He can play in central defense or at right-back. He has three years left on his contract and is valued by Transfermarkt at €60 million (£51.2 million).

Manchester United could look to replace Varane with Kounde as their veteran defender's contract is expiring. There is yet to be any movement from the club in offering him an extension.