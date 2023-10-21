Some Al-Nassr fans wear illuminating Cristiano Ronaldo shirt for match against Damac: Reports

Some Al-Nassr fans reportedly wore illuminating shirts featuring club superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for their Saudi Pro League match against Damac. The shirts depicted a bright image of Ronaldo in his signature goal celebration, complete with his initials 'CR' and the acronym 'NFC', presumably representing Al-Nassr FC.

However, the glowing attire was just the tip of the iceberg. Al-Nassr's faithful also unfurled an extraordinary tifo before their Saudi Pro League match against Damac.

The artistic spectacle showcased Ronaldo as a superhero and paid homage to his milestone of 200 international matches. He notably accomplished this feat back in June during Portugal's clash with Iceland in Euro 2024 qualifiers.

As for Cristiano Ronaldo himself, the 38-year-old forward shows no signs of slowing down. His eyes are firmly set on hitting the mark of 1,000 career goals. Currently, the talismanic forward sits at 859 goals, 141 shy of his ultimate target.

The attention will now pivot to the AFC Champions League, where Al-Nassr are bracing themselves for a clash with Al-Duhail in the group stages come Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick masterclass powers Al-Nassr to a comeback victory

With sheer brilliance, Cristiano Ronaldo showcased his ability from set-pieces, netting a stunning free-kick to spur Al-Nassr to a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Damac. The Portuguese icon unleashed a dipping missile from over 25 yards out, sailing it over Damac's five-man wall to find the net with 56 minutes on the clock.

Earlier, Damac had winger Georges-Kevin N'Koudou catapult them into an unexpected lead as half-time loomed. But Anderson Talisca would reignite the Al-Nassr faithful, leveling the score at 1-1 with a precise strike of his own, before Ronaldo's magic took place.

The victory marks yet another feather in the cap for Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr side, who now sit on a comfortable 22 points from their opening 10 league games. The win narrows the point gap to four between Al-Nassr and top-of-the-table Al-Hilal, a team recently rattled by the devastating news of Neymar's ACL injury.

This season, Ronaldo has already scored 10 goals and provided five assists for his club, playing alongside Talisca and former Liverpool star Sadio Mane. This is arguably a more impressive season for the Portuguese legend, who scored 14 goals in 16 games last season, assisting just two goals.