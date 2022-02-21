"Somebody they’re seriously interested in" - Dean Jones says 25-year-old Premier League star could be on Liverpool's radar

Liverpool are “seriously interested” in signing West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen, as per transfer insider Dean Jones. The reliable journalist believes Jurgen Klopp's side could be keen on the services of the in-form Hammers winger in the summer.

The 25-year-old has been one of the standout players in the Premier League this season. His red-hot form for David Moyes' side has been one of the key reasons behind the Hammers' top-four charge. And Jones insists that the Reds have taken notice of his incredible showings.

He told GIVEMESPORT:

“Maybe Jarrod Bowen is next on their radar and he’s somebody they’re seriously interested in.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Jarrod Bowen is the most in form player in the Premier League right now.



Prove us wrong. Jarrod Bowen is the most in form player in the Premier League right now.Prove us wrong. https://t.co/LU7T6ePEvu

This is not the first time Liverpool's interest in Bowen has been reported. The 25-year-old has been consistently linked with a move to Anfield since making his move from Hull City to West Ham United in 2020.

The Englishman has been turning heads since his big move to the London Stadium but has taken his game to another level this term. The Leominster-born winger has scored eight goals and provided ten assists in 26 Premier League outings this campaign.

Bowen has been the fourth-best attacker in the Premier League since his arrival at West Ham in terms of total goal involvement, just behind Mohamed Salah, Bernardo Silva, and Kevin de Bruyne.

Jarrod Bowen is possibly being eyed as Mohamed Salah's successor at Liverpool

The fact that Bowen and Salah both play on the right flank and are both left-footed could possibly mean that the West Ham attacker could be eyed by Klopp as a potential successor for their beloved 'Egyptian King'.

Salah has been one of the best players on the planet over the last few years and is practically impossible to replace. The 29-year-old is being touted as one of the frontrunners for next year's Ballon d'Or thanks to his incredible run of form for the Reds this season.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



29 starts

12 goals

8 assists



He hits the 20-mark! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jarrod Bowen for West Ham in all competitions this season:29 starts12 goals8 assistsHe hits the 20-mark! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jarrod Bowen for West Ham in all competitions this season:👕 29 starts⚽️ 12 goals🅰️ 8 assistsHe hits the 20-mark! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🙌 https://t.co/y9nWN7Kmr4

The former AS Roma attacker has 25 goals and nine assists in 30 games across all competitions this season and scored his 150th goal in a Liverpool shirt this weekend.

With his contract at Anfield expiring in the summer of 2023, the future of the superstar at the club seems to be up in the air.

Bowen, now aged 25, perfectly fits Liverpool's target age and could significantly improve under Klopp's tutelage if he makes the switch to Anfield.

