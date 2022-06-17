Source provides key update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future amid Manchester United exit talk: Reports

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will not be leaving Old Trafford this summer despite reports linking him with a departure.

La Repubblica earlier reported that the legendary forward was considering his future as a result of not feeling involved as part of Erik ten Hag's United project. The likes of AS Roma and Sporting CP were mentioned as potential destinations for the iconic centre-forward.

However, Sport Witness reports that those reports are wide of the mark. A source has stated that as it stands, the striker will stay at Manchester United next season.

Ronaldo has gone on record to state his excitement at working with new United boss Ten Hag this coming season.

He told Manchester United's official website:

"I hope we have success, of course, because, if you have success, all of Manchester is going to have success as well. I wish him the best. We are happy and excited, not only as players, but the supporters as well. I wish him the best and let's believe that, next year, we are going to win trophies."

Ronaldo was a key part of United's side this past season despite the woeful campaign the side encountered.

The former Real Madrid star scored 24 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions and made the shortlist for the Premier League Player of the Year.

Ten Hag confirmed during his first press-conference as United boss that Ronaldo was part of his plans.

When asked if the Portuguese star would be a part of his project, he replied (via talkSPORT):

"Of course."

Then asked what the centre-forward brings to his United side, he responded:

"Goals."

The Portuguese captain has a year left on his current deal with Manchester United and seems to be a huge part of the project Ten Hag will look to instil.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo may not have a new strike partner

United missed out on Darwin Nunez

Cristiano Ronaldo had the goalscoring burden at Old Trafford firmly placed upon him last season.

His 18 goals in 30 league appearances are the main reason why United will at least play in the UEFA Europa League next season.

Edinson Cavani is now likely to depart the club with his contract expiring and Anthony Martial's future is still in the balance. Hence, the Red Devils need to sign a striker.

However, their pursuit of a new striker is becoming increasingly desperate, with their top target Darwin Nunez joining fierce rivals Liverpool (via Manchester Evening News).

They have been linked with RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku but the French forward is more of a wide-forward.

The Independent even reports that Erik ten Hag has been told he won't be signing the Leipzig star with the Bundesliga not wanting to sell.

