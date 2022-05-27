Southampton considering making move for 21-year-old Manchester United midfielder: Reports

Southampton are reportedly keeping tabs on Manchester United midfielder James Garner, who has been out on loan at Championship outfit Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old has impressed for Forest in the second-tier, making 47 appearances, scoring four goals and contributing 10 assists. He will be part of Steve Cooper's side that take on Huddersfield in the play-off final at Wembley Stadium on May 29.

Following that match, Garner will return to Manchester United due to the expiration of his loan deal. It remains to be seen if he has a future at Old Trafford.

According to The Athletic (via CaughtOffside) Southampton are keeping an eye on the midfielder's progress.

Garner may be given the opportunity to impress Erik ten Hag but could also be afforded another loan move to gain more first-team opportunities.

James Ward-Prowse and Oriel Romeu are the Saints' only two established midfielders and the signing of Garner would give Ralph Hassenhuttl more options.

Meanwhile for United, Ten Hag is targeting Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Dutch coach is pushing for the former Ajax man.

The Red Devils have also been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves.

Mirror reports contact has been made by the Red Devils to try and lure the Portuguese star to Old Trafford this summer.

Another loan move may bode well for Manchester United midfielder James Garner

The midfielder could seal promotion to the Premier League with Forest

With Erik ten Hag expected to oversee a huge number of acquisitions this summer, James Garner's contributions at Manchester United may be limited.

Despite an impressive campaign for Nottingham Forest that may end with promotion to the Premier League, it seems unlikely he'll be a starter at United.

Hence, the young midfielder may be better suited to having another loan spell to continue his progression and that may be at St Mary's.

The Red Devils will likely be looking to let Garner establish himself in the Premier League, having spent the past year in the second-tier.

Should Nottingham Forest win their play-off final on Sunday, the 21-year-old may be an option for the side to negotiate another loan spell given the success he has had.

Not only will United likely make midfield reinforcements this summer, but there is also the return of Donny Van de Beek to come into play.

The 25-year-old Dutch midfielder spent the latter part of the season on-loan at Everton but has previously played under Ten Hag at Ajax.

