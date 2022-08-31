Southampton set to sign Arsenal star on loan with option to buy - Reports

Southampton are set to sign Arsenal defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan with the option to buy, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Transfer expert Romano reports that the Saints are closing in on the versatile English defender and that a loan switch is in the offing.

The deal will include a buy option, although the fee is currently undisclosed.

Maitland-Niles will travel for a medical once personal terms have been agreed for him to become a new Saints player.

The right-back who can also play as a central midfielder and as a left-back, spent last season on loan at Serie A side AS Roma.

However, he had issues breaking into Jose Mourinho's side, making just 12 appearances throughout the campaign.

Maitland-Niles has returned to Arsenal where he faces huge competition to break into Mikel Arteta's team.

The Gunners have Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White and Cedric Soares vying for the right-back berth under Arteta.

The north London side possess strength in depth in midfield with the likes of Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny.

Maitland-Niles has been linked with a move to Newcastle United but appears to be on his way to Southampton.

He has made 132 appearances for the Gunners, scoring three goals whilst providing eight assists.

The right-back has a year left remaining on his current deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal defender Maitland-Niles needs game time

Maitland-Niles is yet to make an appearance this season

Maitland-Niles caused controversy when he posted on a message on his Instagram late last year, saying:

"All I wanna do is go where I’m wanted and where I’m gonna play."

It came after the Arsenal defender was denied a loan move to Everton in November and his frustrations with his situation were clear.

The Englishman would join Roma but his spell at the Serie A side was wholly unsuccessful.

Maitland-Niles just wants the opportunity to play first-team football and deservedly so.

He can offer sides real versatility and just needs a consistent role in a team.

Southampton may be the perfect suitor for him given the squad Ralph Hassenhuttl is building at St Mary's Stadium.

They are a young and hungry bunch who are causing problems for Premier League sides.

None more so than Chelsea, who they beat 2-1 on August 30 with new signings Armel Bella-Kotchup, Gavin Bazunu and Remeo Lavia impressing.

Maitland-Niles would get a consistent spot in Hassenhuttl's side and may excel.

