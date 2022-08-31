Southampton set to sign Arsenal star on loan with option to buy - Reports

Southampton are set to sign Arsenal defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan with the option to buy, as per Fabrizio Romano.
Transfer expert Romano reports that the Saints are closing in on the versatile English defender and that a loan switch is in the offing.
The deal will include a buy option, although the fee is currently undisclosed.
Maitland-Niles will travel for a medical once personal terms have been agreed for him to become a new Saints player.
The right-back who can also play as a central midfielder and as a left-back, spent last season on loan at Serie A side AS Roma.
However, he had issues breaking into Jose Mourinho's side, making just 12 appearances throughout the campaign.
Maitland-Niles has returned to Arsenal where he faces huge competition to break into Mikel Arteta's team.
The Gunners have Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White and Cedric Soares vying for the right-back berth under Arteta.
The north London side possess strength in depth in midfield with the likes of Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny.
Maitland-Niles has been linked with a move to Newcastle United but appears to be on his way to Southampton.
He has made 132 appearances for the Gunners, scoring three goals whilst providing eight assists.
The right-back has a year left remaining on his current deal at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal defender Maitland-Niles needs game time
Maitland-Niles caused controversy when he posted on a message on his Instagram late last year, saying:
"All I wanna do is go where I’m wanted and where I’m gonna play."
It came after the Arsenal defender was denied a loan move to Everton in November and his frustrations with his situation were clear.
The Englishman would join Roma but his spell at the Serie A side was wholly unsuccessful.
Maitland-Niles just wants the opportunity to play first-team football and deservedly so.
He can offer sides real versatility and just needs a consistent role in a team.
Southampton may be the perfect suitor for him given the squad Ralph Hassenhuttl is building at St Mary's Stadium.
They are a young and hungry bunch who are causing problems for Premier League sides.
None more so than Chelsea, who they beat 2-1 on August 30 with new signings Armel Bella-Kotchup, Gavin Bazunu and Remeo Lavia impressing.
Maitland-Niles would get a consistent spot in Hassenhuttl's side and may excel.
