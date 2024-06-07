Spain coach Luis de la Fuente excluded Pau Cubarsi from Euro 2024 squad due to Barcelona teammate’s ‘example’ with national team: Reports

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has reportedly excluded Barcelona youngster Pau Cubarsi from Euro 2024 squad in an attempt to not overload him. This is according to journalist Toni Juanmarti.

As per Juanmarti, de la Fuente doesn't want Cubarsi to have the same sort of situation that Pedri had to go through. Pedri, at the start of his career, was a regular for club and country. The young midfielder went through a tremendous workload.

Pedri, as a result, has been through several injury issues recently. De la Fuente wants to avoid the same with Cubarsi. The 17-year-old has emerged as one of the top youngsters in Spanish football.

Cubarsi was crucial for Barcelona during the 2023-24 season. He made 24 appearances across competitions, helping the team keep 10 clean sheets. Cubarsi also made his international debut in March 2024 and has so far made three appearances for Spain's senior team.

However, he misses out on the Euro 2024 squad. His Barca teammates Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez, though, have gotten the nod for the tournament.

Barcelona youngster Pau Cubarsi to play in the Olympics

According to journalist Helena Condis, Pau Cubarsi will play for Spain in next month's Olympics. Hence, he will represent Spain in a major competition despite missing out on the Euros.

His selection looks all but confirmed, as per the aforementioned report. It's also worth noting that Cubarsi will miss Barcelona's pre-season tour to USA as a result. If Spain proceed to the deeper stages of the Olympics, Cubarsi might also miss the opening few games of next season. RFEF are also looking to convince Barca to let the player go to the Olympics with Spain.

Cubarsi has already displayed his quality. Apart from being defensively solid, Cubarsi has also often shown his calmness to play out from the back. Despite missing out on the Euros, the defender is expected to have a bright future.