Spain international unwilling to join Barcelona due to his lack of faith in Xavi's project – Reports

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is allegedly unwilling to join Barcelona owing to certain doubts over Xavi Hernandez's project.

Zubimendi, 24, has been on the Catalan giants' transfer radar since the start of the year. He was earmarked as Sergio Busquets' replacement earlier this summer, but a potential transfer failed to come to fruition due to the reigning La Liga champions' ongoing financial problems.

Now, according to Spanish news outlet El Nacional, Zubimendi is thought to be not keen to secure a permanent move to Camp Nou next summer. The Real Sociedad star is not interested in featuring under Xavi, who has struggled to get his side play entertaining football of late.

Barcelona, who lifted the 2022-23 La Liga title in Xavi's first full campaign as boss, have been a shadow of their former selves in the past month. They have recorded two wins and two losses in their last five matches across competitions, netting just five goals in the process.

The Blaugrana, who are currently fourth in the 2023-24 league table with 31 points from 14 outings, could provide Zubimendi regular minutes as their starting number six. However, the player is said to be hoping to join Arsenal, who are willing to pay his €60 million exit clause.

Zubimendi, who has a contract until June 2027 at the Anoeta Stadium, has helped Real Sociedad lift one Copa del Rey trophy so far. He has made 162 appearances across all competitions for Imanol Alguacil's club, scoring six goals and registering seven assists along the way.

Fabrizio Romano offers update on potential Barcelona plans to cope with Gavi's injury

In his column for Caught Offside, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Barcelona are yet to decide on snapping up a temporary replacement for Gavi. He wrote:

"There's nothing to announce of course regarding a replacement for Gavi despite the rumors. It's November guys, and Gavi only got injured a few days ago. It would be mad to already have a replacement in mind, and I can confirm that nothing is happening now. Barça will take their time and discuss things internally."

Gavi, who has featured in 15 outings for Barcelona so far this season, sustained a season-ending injury recently. He ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in Spain's 3-1 victory over Georgia on November 19.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have been linked with a number of midfielders of late. They are reportedly keeping tabs on the likes of Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso and Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara right now.