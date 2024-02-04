Spain want to take Barcelona star to Paris Olympics after Euro 2024: Reports

Spain's Olympics football team manager Santi Denia reportedly wants to take Barcelona's Pedri to Paris in the summer of 2024.

The Paris Olympics start on July 26, which is less than two weeks after the UEFA Euro 2024 final in Germany. Football at the Games requires countries to have a squad of players under the age of 23 with three permitted exceptions.

Pedri, 21, is still eligible to partake in the competition after also participating in the 2020 edition nearly two and a half years ago. La Roja finished with a silver medal in Tokyo, losing to Brazil (2-1 A.E.T) in the final.

According to Diario SPORT (h/t BarcaUniversal), Spain, who won gold in football in 1992, want to take Pedri to Paris as well. However, they will have to strike an agreement with Barcelona to do that, which could be difficult given the player's expected participation in the Euros and his recent injury struggles.

The 18-cap Spain international has already missed a chunk of the current season due to injuries; particularly with a hamstring problem. He has two goals and three assists in 19 games across competitions for the Catalan giants this term.

Pedri has been in stunning form for Barcelona lately, scoring once and providing two assists in his last four LaLiga appearances. He played 74 minutes and laid out an assist in their most recent 3-1 league win against Deportivo Alaves at the Mendizorrotza Stadium on February 3.

Xavi Hernandez provides fitness update on Spain and Barcelona star Pedri after Alaves win

Pedri was taken off in the 74th minute of Barcelona's 3-1 win against Alaves this weekend. Ilkay Gundogan, who scored and assisted a goal each, was also forced off the pitch around the hour mark.

Both players seemed to have picked up a knock but Xavi Hernandez has since allayed fears regarding a potential injury to either of them. He said after the game, via MARCA (h/t Football-Espana):

"There is no injury to Gundogan or Pedri. Gundo is a blow to the back that didn’t let him run comfortably. I’ve taken Pedri off because he was tired."

Pedri has already made 183 senior appearances at the club and international level. Some believe that he has been overworked in recent seasons, which could have played a part in his well-documented injury problems.

The Spaniard has already missed 71 games for club and country with fitness problems since the start of the 2021-22 season.

