Spanish club are trying to secure the services of Mason Greenwood on loan from Manchester United - Reports

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood could reportedly be headed to La Liga side Getafe. According to The Mirror, Getafe are plotting a last-minute loan deal for Greenwood who is leaving Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have announced that the 21-year-old is departing by mutual consent following an internal investigation into his 2022 arrest.

A move abroad has looked most likely for the Manchester United forward with Serie A being an option. Lazio tried to sign the Englishman earlier on transfer deadline day but failed to reach an agreement with the Premier League giants.

Getafe are interested in signing Mason Greenwood on loan, which is stated as a sticking point for United. The club had ideally been looking to part with the player permanently after deciding he wouldn't be returning to the team.

However, any deal will come in the final hours of the transfer window but Manchester United may just be eager to end the saga.

Greenwood was arrested in January 2022 and charged with sexual assault-related offenses. However, those charges were dropped earlier this year when key witnesses withdrew their evidence.

This led to Manchester United undertaking their own internal investigation into the matter. Manager Erik ten Hag was reportedly open to having the young attacker back in the team but mass backlash from fans led to the club deciding not to reinstate him.

He was heralded as one of England's brightest talents before his arrest, bagging 35 goals and 12 assists in 129 games across competitions. He last played in a 1-0 win over West Ham United in the same month of his arrest.

Three new Manchester United signings registered in time for Arsenal clash

Sergio Reguilon could make his debut against Arsenal.

Manchester United have been busy on transfer deadline day, securing three signings. Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir has joined from Fenerbahce for £4.3 million. Sergio Reguilon has joined on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur, while Jonny Evans has signed a one-year deal as a free agent.

According to Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst, all three players were registered in time for the Red Devil's clash with Arsenal. Ten Hag's men are scheduled to travel to the Emirates on Sunday, September 3.

Reguilon will be the most likely of the trio to play given United's left-back woes. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are both sidelined with injuries, which led to United entering the market for an emergency stop-gap.

The Spaniard is yet to appear this season after being deemed surplus to requirements by Spurs. He spent last season on loan at La Liga giants Atletico Madrid but only managed 12 appearances.