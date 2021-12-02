Special bonus awaiting Ralf Rangnick if he convinces superstar to join Manchester United - Reports

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is reportedly set to receive a whopping €10m bonus if he manages to bring Erling Haaland to Old Trafford. The Borussia Dortmund forward is one of the best strikers in the world and is believed to be at the top of Manchester United’s wishlist.

Following a torrid start to the 2021-22 Premier League campaign, Manchester United finally bid Ole Gunnar Solskjaer adieu in the third week of November. Michael Carrick stepped up as caretaker manager before the Red Devils finally announced Rangnick’s appointment as interim manager. Following the completion of Rangnick’s interim spell, the German is set to continue in a consultancy role for two more years.

The former RB Leipzig coach has a close relationship with Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge, which could prove to be decisive in the Dortmund star’s pursuit. While serving as the global sports director for Red Bull, Rangnick orchestrated Haaland’s move from Malmo to RB Salzburg.

Manchester United are hoping their new interim manager can pull on familiar strings to get Haaland to the Premier League.

According to Bild, Manchester United have added a clause to Rangnick’s contract that would make him €10m richer if he adds Haaland to United’s roster. The Norwegian sharpshooter currently has a €75m release clause and plenty of suitors who would not hesitate to foot the bill.

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to spend over €117m to get Haaland to the red half of Manchester at the end of the season. Adding Ralf Rangnick’s persuasion skill to the mix could just about tip the scales in United’s favor.

Erling Haaland could be the final piece of the puzzle for Manchester United

Despite having the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho at their disposal, Manchester United have struggled to mount a Premier League title challenge. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick is set to shuffle the pack and bring in some fresh talent.

Haaland, who is the only player in Champions League history to score six goals in his first three games, has scored ten Bundesliga goals this season. Bringing him as Ronaldo’s replacement would be a masterstroke from Manchester United’s point-of-view, and Rangnick’s Red Bull connections could prove to be decisive.

Rangnick is also reportedly interested in bringing Christopher Nkunku and Amadou Haidara to Old Trafford, which would certainly spice things up.

Manchester United are currently 10th in the Premier League table and will take on fifth-placed Arsenal in GW 14 on Thursday.

