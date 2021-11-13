Special clause in Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City contract provides massive boost to Manchester United - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly confident of appointing Brendan Rodgers as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's successor due to a clause in the Leicester City manager's contract.

According to the Daily Mirror, Manchester United are keen on bringing in Rodgers to replace Solskjaer in the near future. The report states that the Leicester City boss has a clause in his contract which allows him to negotiate with other clubs in the Champions League.

This will provide Manchester United with a massive boost as they look to move on from Solskjaer. The Norwegian has been the manager of the club for three seasons but has failed to deliver any silverware during his tenure. Rodgers could also be tempted by a potential move.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Manchester United are confident that they can make Brendan Rodgers their next manager.



The Leicester boss has a clause in his contract letting him leave if a member of Europe's elite makes an approach.



(Source: Daily Mirror) 🚨 Manchester United are confident that they can make Brendan Rodgers their next manager.The Leicester boss has a clause in his contract letting him leave if a member of Europe's elite makes an approach.(Source: Daily Mirror) https://t.co/QAgn8hWTe0

Manchester United had a huge transfer window earlier this summer, bringing in the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho. Despite their strong start to the season, the Red Devils have faltered over the last two months and currently find themselves sixth in the Premier League, five points off the top four.

The dip in form has caused people in and around the club to question whether Solskjaer is the right man to help Manchester United win trophies. The Norwegian seems to be on borrowed time and Rodgers is currently the favorite to take over as new manager.

Rodgers has made Leicester City a consistent side. He helped them to FA Cup title and Europa League qualification last season. The Northern Irishman is also vastly more experienced than Solskjaer.

Manchester United keeping faith in Solskjaer for now

Solskjaer is under a lot of pressure at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly still has the full backing of Manchester United for the foreseeable future. The club are not actively looking to replace the Norwegian any time soon.

However, Solskjaer appears to be on thin ice. Manchester United have only managed to win four of their last 12 games across all competitions this season. If they do not manage to turn things around quickly, the manager could be out the door sooner rather than later.

Manchester United will travel to Watford after the international break, and will then face Villarreal, Chelsea and Arsenal in a span of a week, in what will be a crucial period for Solskjaer's position at the club.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: #MUFC have no plans to replace manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite Saturday's defeat in the Manchester derby ❌ BREAKING: #MUFC have no plans to replace manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite Saturday's defeat in the Manchester derby ❌

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava