SPL club ready to spend €350 million to sign Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr: Reports

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli are reportedly willing to offer €350 million to sign Vinicius Jr from Real Madrid. They are looking to add an elite player to the squad and see the Brazilian as the ideal fit.

Speaking on GiveMeSport, journalist Ben Jacobs claimed that Al-Ahli were not happy with just Ivan Toney, Roberto Firmino, and Riyad Mahrez in the squad and wanted another star. He added that the club see the Real Madrid player as the one who can help them get to the top of the league table.

Jacobs said (via GOAL):

"The answer is yes, very much so. He is a concrete target. Number one, Vini Jr has a one billion euros release clause, and obviously the Saudis are not going to look to trigger that. Nothing is going to be possible in January. And even though Al-Ahli have got some incredible players, including Ivan Toney, Bobby Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, the feeling is that there is room for that one extra elite star. So talks have taken place on the player side already with Al-Ahli in mind, and Saudi may be looking to try something pretty audacious in the summer."

He added:

"It's obviously going to be very difficult to pull off in 2025 but here's what I'm told - a bit like a world record offer for Kylian Mbappe when he was still at PSG, that was turned away. Saudi are prepared to pay not that 1 billion euros release clause, but 350 million euros. That is the number they are thinking of to try and make Real Madrid go 'hold on a minute. Is that just too good to turn down?' There's no yes yet from the player, but watch this space. Al-Ahli Vini Jr, summer 2025, 350 million euros."

Al-Ahli are fifth on the Saudi Pro League table with 29 points from 16 matches. They are 14 points behind leaders Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad and just three behind Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Vinicius Jr unlikely to leave Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr has always insisted that he wants to be a legend at Real Madrid. The Brazilian has repeatedly claimed that the Saudi Pro League lure is not on his mind.

In October 2024, the Real Madrid star said he was not planning to leave the club. He added that the plan was to remain at Santiago Bernabeu for the rest of his career.

Al-Ahli's reported bid will be a world record, even in terms of just an offer. Al-Hilal offered €300 million to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), though he joined Real Madrid. However, the world record for a transfer belongs to Neymar, whose €222 million release clause was activated when he left Barcelona to join PSG in 2017.

