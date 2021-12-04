Star forward demands agent to secure Barcelona move despite Real Madrid interest: Reports

According to El Nacional, striker Erling Haaland has asked his agent Mino Raiola to set up a move to Barcelona instead of Real Madrid next summer.

Real Madrid have shown keen interest in the striker but at Barcelona, Haaland will get to be the leader of a developing team. The Norwegian's decision is also reportedly based on his Ballon d'Or 2021 rankings. Haaland finished in 11th position even after having a brilliant year with Borussia Dortmund. This has forced the striker to look for a change of clubs in the summer.

He is not winning this year but make no mistake - Haaland is coming for the Ballon D’or •Top scorer of the champions league•59 goals in 57 games•Fastest and youngest player to 50 goals in Bundesliga history•Fastest player to 20 CL goals in history•11 hat tricks He is not winning this year but make no mistake - Haaland is coming for the Ballon D’or https://t.co/7Na1yrVVad

Real Madrid currently have Karim Benzema firing on all cylinders. He finished 4th in the Ballon d'Or 2021 rankings and looks set for another great year. He is also joined by an in-form Vinicius Jr., who has stepped up his game this season.

With Kylian Mbappe also reportedly set to join next summer, Haaland feels he might be overshadowed by the superstar.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are in a rebuilding phase. They welcomed back club legend Xavi Hernandez as their manager last month. With quite a few youngsters in their ranks, they are looking to develop the team gradually. Haaland believes he can be the leader of the attack for the Catalan club.

What Haaland will have to give up if he chooses Barcelona over Real Madrid?

There is no doubt that if Erling Haaland joins Barcelona, he will be the leader of their attack. With Sergio Aguero's unfortunate heart condition, there will be no striker as prolific as Haaland at Camp Nou.

However, the deal won't be easy. Barcelona are in a major financial crisis. This saw them parting ways with seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi this summer. In addition, players like Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and the recently re-joined Dani Alves are working on lower pays.

Haaland will also have to compromise on things like the demanded transfer fee, agent commissions, salary and other bonuses.

Moreover, as mentioned above, Barcelona are currently in a transition phase. They look set to miss out on the La Liga title this season. They are also likely to get demoted to the Europa League unless they beat Bayern Munich in Germany in the Champions League.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, look set to lift the La Liga title this season. They are also set to add reinforcements in January and the summer.

Hence, if Haaland is looking to win the Ballon d'Or soon enough, Real Madrid might give him a better opportunity at winning silverware. At Barcelona, though, he can lead the club to eventual success.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up at.

