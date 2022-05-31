"Starting to become realistic contenders for him" - Dean Jones says Manchester United midfielder is attracting attention from Serie A giants

Transfer insider Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport that Jesse Lingard's exit from Manchester United could be followed by him joining AC Milan this summer.

The Englishman is set to run down his contract at Manchester United and will soon become a free agent. He has been linked with the likes of West Ham United and Newcastle United but Jones has said that Serie A winners AC Milan are also now in the fray for Lingard.

The Italian side won the Scudetto after nine years and could look to add squad depth to their team this season. Jones said:

“It does seem like AC Milan are starting to become realistic contenders for him. It could be a great option – they are Serie A winners, and they are on the verge of some major investment that might see them dominate Italy for a few years. It could be amazing – he’d have to give it serious thought.”

Jesse Lingard's career at Manchester United

Lingard broke into the first team at Manchester United in 2011, after rising through the youth ranks, but his first appearance for the Red Devils came in the 2014/15 season. He became a first-team regular by the 2015/16 season.

Despite being given a plethora of chances, Lingard failed to nail down a starting berth. He was loaned out to West Ham in January 2021, where he found his form.

A good spell away convinced Manchester United to give him another year but he wasn't provided with enough chances. The player's contract expires this summer, with Lingard set to leave after playing 232 games for the Red Devils.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Lingard will now consider many bids. Staying at Man Utd was never an option. Jesse Lingard has decided to leave Manchester United since January and his position won’t change. He wanted to make Newcastle move on DeadlineDay but it wasn’t possible due to Man Utd decision.Lingard will now consider many bids. Staying at Man Utd was never an option. Jesse Lingard has decided to leave Manchester United since January and his position won’t change. He wanted to make Newcastle move on DeadlineDay but it wasn’t possible due to Man Utd decision. 🔴 #MUFCLingard will now consider many bids. Staying at Man Utd was never an option.

Are AC Milan a good choice for Lingard?

Taking a move abroad at 29-year-old is always a risky move for any footballer. History also probably does not favor him since Englishmen have traditionally not done very well in leagues outside the Premier League.

However, looking at the positives, AC Milan are a team on the rise. They have a good mix of young and old players and Lingard can become a valuable squad player due to his versatility up front.

Much like the success Olivier Giroud has had at Milan since joining them last year despite not being a favorite in England, Lingard could also resurrect his career in Italy this summer. There are other examples like Tammy Abraham and Chris Smalling, who have done well in Serie A.

