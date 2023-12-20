Steven Gerrard keen on reuniting Jordan Henderson with another ex-Liverpool hero at Al-Ettifaq – Reports

Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard is reportedly hoping to reunite former Liverpool star Jordan Henderson with Roberto Firmino, who is currently on Al-Ahli's books, in the January transfer window.

Gerrard, who was appointed Al-Ettifaq's manager ahead of the start of the 2023-24 campaign, signed Henderson from the Reds for close to £12 million in the summer. He also roped in Georginio Wijnaldum, Moussa Dembele, Demarai Gray, and Jack Hendry earlier this year.

Now, according to Liverpool.com, Al-Ettifaq are keen to add Firmino to their squad next month. They are among several Saudi Pro League (SPL) clubs considering a short-term loan move for the 32-year-old.

Speaking at a press conference, Gerrard stressed on the importance of reinforcing his Al-Ettifaq squad in January. He said (h/t Ettifaq_EN):

"We must enter the January transfer window with full force and strengthen the team, without mentioning names. When I accepted the Ettifaq job, the team needed improvement, and it still does."

Asked about links with Firmino, Gerrard responded (h/t Liverpool.com):

"I obviously know Bobby extremely well, I've been a massive fan. I've followed him for years. At the moment, he's Al-Ahli's player, so it's very difficult for me to comment on that situation. But I've loved Bobby since the first day I watched him and I'm a huge fan."

Firmino, who joined Al-Ahli on a free switch earlier this summer, has dropped down in his team's pecking order of late. The Brazilian star last started a league match in October and has scored just three goals in 17 appearances across all competitions for the Saudi Arabian outfit.

Joe Cole predicts result of Liverpool's clash against West Ham in EFL Cup quarter-final

Speaking to the EFL, ex-Chelsea star Joe Cole predicted a 2-1 win for Liverpool in their EFL Cup quarter-final against West Ham United this Wednesday (December 20). He said:

"This is one where my heart might rule my head. If I'm going to predict it with my head, I want West Ham to win but I have to back Liverpool because I think they're going to come into their own, from now to the run-in and I think they have too much for West Ham, but it'll be tight."

The Reds, who have lost thrice in 25 overall games this season, have recorded 12 wins and just one loss in their last 15 against West Ham.

Should the Anfield outfit emerge victorious on Wednesday, they would face one of Chelsea, Fulham or Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup semis.