Steven Gerrard planning to sell Aston Villa loanee in a bid to raise funds for summer - Reports

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard will reportedly look to use funds raised from selling RC Strasbourg loanee Frederic Guilbert to improve his squad this summer.

The on-loan Frenchman has enjoyed an impressive period in Ligue 1 since leaving Aston Villa for Strasbourg last summer.

HITC (via Birmingham Live) reports that Gerrard will use the form that Guilbert has shown during his second loan spell at the Stade de la Meinau to raise funds for his team.

Guilbert joined Aston Villa for £5 million in 2019 after being signed by former Villains boss Dean Smith from Caen.

Having shown promise during his first season at Villa Park, the French left-back failed to hold down a place in the starting eleven and was subsequently sent to Strasbourg for first-team opportunity.

He scored one goal and contributed four assists during the 2020/2021 Ligue season and his performances would see the French side persuade Villa to sanction another loan move this season.

The defender now looks set to make his second-loan spell in the French side permanent with Gerrard to use the funds for next summer.

So far, the Liverpool legend has brought Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona (loan) and Lucas Digne from Everton to the club.

Aston Villa to use the funds toward reviving a move for Yves Bissouma

Bissouma has one assist in 18 Premier League appearances this season

Transfermarkt values Guilbert at around £5 million meaning he will increase the funds at Gerrard's disposal this summer.

Since taking over from Dean Smith in November, Gerrard has used his pulling power to get Aston Villa linked with several big name transfers.

There is a feeling that the west Midlands outfit will be looking at bringing in a defensive midfielder this summer.

The west Midlands club were linked with Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma in January.

Birmingham Mail reports that a bid of £25 million was turned down for the dominant Mali international midfielder.

Transfer expert Dean Jones believes the Villains will be in a good position to sign the 25-year-old should he leave Brighton in the near future.

He told GiveMeSport:

“At some point, he has to leave Brighton. He’s not going to stay there, and Aston Villa will be in a good position to sign him.”

