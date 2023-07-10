Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq in shock talks to sign Liverpool superstar: Reports

Newly appointed Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard is leading the Saudi Pro League club's charge to sign Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, according to French journalist Marc Mechenoua.

Al-Ettifaq appointed Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who was previously in charge of Rangers and Aston Villa, as their new manager last week. The Englishman agreed to a two-year contract with the Saudi Pro League club despite initially saying that he won't take up the offer.

According to the aforementioned source, Gerrard has set his sights on raiding his former club Liverpool to sign Henderson. It appears that the manager is keen to make the Reds captain one of his first signings as Al-Ettifaq boss. The Saudi club have already approached the midfielder to sound out a transfer, with talks said to be underway.

French daily L'Equipe, meanwhile, reported that Henderson's stance about moving to the middle east is yet to be known. However, Loic Tanzi, one of the publication's journalists, has since revealed that there is a feeling in some quarters that the England international's proposed move to Al-Ettifaq is at an advanced stage.

It's worth noting that Henderson, 33, is contracted to Liverpool until 2025, having renewed his deal in 2021. It's also unclear if Jurgen Klopp will sanction the midfielder's exit this summer as he has already lost vice-captain James Milner on a free transfer.

Gerrard, though, is hopeful of using his relationship with the Reds and Henderson to get a deal across the line. He played 141 games across competitions with the former Sunderland man during their time together in Merseyside. The latter also notably replaced the Ettifaq manager as the club's captain following his exit in 2015.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard also wants Wilfried Zaha at Al-Ettifaq

Jordan Henderson is only one of several players playing in Europe that Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard wants to bring to Al-Ettifaq. The Saudi Arabian club have notably been credited with an interest in Wilfried Zaha. The attacker is currently without a club after his contract with Crystal Palace ended on July 1.

Steven Gerrard talked to Zaha over a conference call last week to persuade him to join Al-Ettifaq. The Dammam-based club, meanwhile, have reportedly approached the winger with a contract worth £16 million a season after tax. The deal would have seen the Cote d'Ivoire international earn £600,000 a week before tax.

However, Zaha's proposed transfer to Ettifaq is now said to be on the verge of collapsing. Officials of the Saudi club are irked by the player's advisors' attempts to demand more money. They have made it clear that they don't intend to increase their offer.

