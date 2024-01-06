Steven Gerrard not sacked by Al Ettifaq for surprise reason despite poor form - Reports

Steven Gerrard has been going through a rough patch through much of his tenure at Al-Ettifaq. According to reports, the Liverpool legend has not been handed the sack for a surprising reason.

Gerrard took the reins at the Saudi Pro League club after a stint at Aston Villa, where he was eventually sacked. There were high hopes for Al-Ettifaq under the England legend, as he brought in European-based talent like Moussa Dembele and former Liverpool midfielder Georgiono Wijnaldum.

However, Gerrard's managerial stints in Europe and the experience of foreign players have done little to improve the club's results on the pitch. Steven Gerrard's sacking has been widely expected, with Ettifaq dealing with mid-table obscurity in eighth place.

According to The Guardian (via Liverpool Echo), the club's board have refrained from sacking him due to his impressive reputation during his playing days. Essentially, they appear to be showing patience partly due to his status as a football icon. However, if things don't turn around soon enough, Steven Gerrard could be out of a job.

The former Aston Villa manager started the season in generally good form, as Al-Ettifaq managed to win five out of their first seven games. However, more recently, they have gone eight games without a win, scoring a mere three goals in that time period.

Steven Gerrard's comments on Bukayo Saka have resurfaced amid Arsenal's complaint to PGMOL

Arsenal have raised a complaint to the PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) regarding the treatment of their winger Bukayo Saka on the pitch. The England international is currently the third most fouled player in the Premier League, right behind Jordan Ayew and Bruno Guimaraes.

The decision by Arsenal to take up Saka getting fouled consistently has raised questions and debates around the issue. However, Steven Gerrard's opinion on the matter have resurfaced from 2022, when he was still Aston Villa manager.

After the winger complained about being consistently fouled on the pitch, Gerrard responded (via Mirror):

"It's part of the game. The last time I checked it's not a no-contact sport. I think tackles are allowed, physicality's allowed. He's a good player, he's an outstanding talent and I love him. But he can't complain about that side. That's football."

"I'm sitting here now with screws in my hips, I've had about 16 operations, I'm struggling to go to the gym at the moment. That's all on the back of earning a living in English football. He'll learn and he'll learn quick."

The PGMOL has yet to respond to the complaint and it is unknown whether the Gunners' concerns about Saka will be addressed on the pitch.