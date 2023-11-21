Steven Gerrard wants to sign 30-year-old Arsenal star at Al-Ettifaq, willing to pay £35 million – Reports

Steven Gerrard is allegedly interested in adding Arsenal star Thomas Partey to Al-Ettifaq's squad in the upcoming winter transfer window.

According to Italian news outlet TuttoJuve.com, Partey has garnered interest from a host of teams in the recent couple of weeks. He has popped up on the radars of Juventus, Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ahli of late.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are said to be keen to entertain bids for the 30-year-old in the coming few months. Hence, Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq are prepared to lodge a bid in the region of £35 million to sign the star.

Should Partey opt to join Al-Ettifaq next January, he would emerge as a first-team starter for them. He could be a part of a midfield trio alongside Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum at the club.

Partey, who joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for £45 million in 2020, has netted five goals and laid out four assists in 104 games for his club. He is currently out of action as he is recovering from a thigh problem.

Arsenal told to use new arrival in swap deal

Speaking to UK-based betting website King Casino Bonus, former Arsenal forward Jermaine Pennant shared his thoughts on Kai Havertz's £65 million summer arrival at the Emirates Stadium. He said:

"That Kai Havertz signing hasn't worked. I thought I'd give him some time to settle in, but that period is over now. I think he's been a poor signing. I don't understand what he brings to the team as he's not scoring or assisting. It's bizarre as Arteta believes in him."

Urging the Gunners to utilize the 24-year-old to lure Florian Wirtz away from Bayer Leverkusen in the near future, Pennant concluded:

"I think they should have gone for Florian Wirtz. His footballing IQ is off the charts! He's not a speed-merchant, but he's clever on the ball and he seems to always pick the right pass. I think he'd be a fantastic addition to Arsenal. They should trade him in for Kai!"

Havertz, whose current deal is set to run out in June 2028, has struggled to live up to expectations at Mikel Arteta's side so far. He has registered just one goal and an assist in 19 matches so far this season.

Wirtz, on the other hand, has proved to be a vital reason for Leverkusen's ongoing Bundesliga title charge. The 20-year-old playmaker has recorded six goals and 10 assists in 17 appearances this campaign.