Stunning bonus amount each Real Madrid player earned revealed after winning La Liga, Champions League and Super Cup - Reports 

Each Real Madrid player earned a whopping €900,000 gross in bonuses for winning three trophies in the 2021-22 season, a report from Marca has claimed.

Real Madrid enjoyed a trophy-laden 2021-22 campaign, winning the Champions League trophy, La Liga title, and the Spanish Super Cup. As per the aforementioned source, Madrid handsomely rewarded their first-team players following last season’s exploits, handing each and every member €900,000 gross (about €450,000 net) in bonuses.

At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, Real Madrid players agreed to take a 20% pay cut and forego any prize money that might come their way. As a result, no player received bonuses following Los Blancos’ La Liga triumph in the 2019-20 campaign.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Every Real Madrid player received a bonus of €900k for their achievements last season. Every Real Madrid player received a bonus of €900k for their achievements last season. @marca 💰Every Real Madrid player received a bonus of €900k for their achievements last season. @marca

The 2020-21 season ended in disappointment as the team failed to win any silverware, meaning players were not entitled to any bonuses. Last season, they bounced back to snatch three accolades, guaranteeing a massive payday for the players.

While the €900,000 gross sum could seem exorbitant, it is still not near the level of pre-pandemic bonuses. In the 2016-17 season, each Madrid player reportedly received €1.5 million following their La Liga-Champions League double.

At the end of the 2015-16 season, each first-team player received around €700,000, courtesy of their successful Champions League campaign. In the 2017-18 season, Los Merengues beat Liverpool in the Champions League final, and each player received an eye-popping bonus of €600,000 for their success.

Real Madrid ace Karim Benzema produces ‘Man of the Match’ performance against Espanyol

Carlo Ancelotti’s side traveled to Espanyol for their La Liga matchday three commitment on Sunday night (August 28). The reigning champions drew first blood, with Vinicius Junior applying the finishing touch to Aurelien Tchouameni’s through ball. The hosts were initially pegged back by Madrid’s 12th-minute strike but equalized through Joselu just before the break.

The visitors knocked on Espanyol’s doors multiple times in the second half but struggled with their finishing until their savior came along. With the clock ticking down, Real Madrid skipper Karim Benzema stepped up and scored the go-ahead goal in the 88th minute, converting from Rodrygo’s offload. Deep into added time, he doubled his tally in spectacular fashion, scoring from a free-kick.

Courtesy of Benzema’s double, the game ended 3-1 in Madrid’s favor and they extended their winning run to four games this season (3 in La Liga). The Whites currently sit atop the La Liga table with nine points from three games, leading second-placed Real Betis by goal difference.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sushan Chakraborty