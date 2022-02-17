Stuttgart vs Bochum prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga continues this weekend and will see Stuttgart host Bochum at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Saturday.

Stuttgart are in poor form at the moment and are inching ever closer towards relegation. They were beaten 4-2 by Bayer Leverkusen in their last game, marking back-to-back defeats after the winter break.

The home team currently sit in the drop zone at 17th place with just 18 points picked up after 22 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways as soon as they can to avoid an impending drop.

Bochum have adapted to life in the top-flight fairly well, even going on to beat defending and record champions Bayern Munich 4-2 in their last game. After falling a goal behind in the opening 10 minutes of the game, the newly-promoted outfit replied with four goals in the first half which ultimately sealed a remarkable win.

Bochum sit 11th in the league table with 28 points from 22 games. They will now be looking to build on their latest result when they play on Saturday.

Stuttgart vs Bochum Head-to-Head

There have been 26 meetings between Stuttgart and Bochum. The hosts have won 13 of those games while the visitors have won just three times. There have been 10 draws between the two teams.

The two teams played out a goalless draw when they last faced off in a Bundesliga clash earlier this season.

Stuttgart Form Guide: L-L-L-L-D

Bochum Form Guide: W-D-D-L-W

Stuttgart vs Bochum Team News

Stuttgart

Tanguy Coulibaly, Daniel Didavi and Enzo Millot all tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play this weekend. Nikolas Nartey and Mohamed Sankoh are both out with knee injuries and will be absent as well.

Sasa Kalajdzic and Omar Marmoush are both recovering from injury and COVID-19 respectively and are doubts for the game at the weekend.

Injured: Nikolas Nartey, Mohamed Sankoh

Doubtful: Sasa Kalajdzic, Omar Marmoush

COVID-19: Tanguy Coulibaly, Daniel Didavi, Enzo Millot

Suspended: None

Bochum

Simon Zoller is currently injured while Elvis Rexhbecaj is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: Simon Zoller

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Elvis Rexhbecaj

Stuttgart vs Bochum Predicted XI

Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Florian Müller (GK); Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Hiroki Ito; Atakan Karazor; Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Wataru Endo, Orel Mangala, Borna Sosa; Tiago Tomas, Christ Führich

Bochum Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Riemann (GK); Cristian Gamboa, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Maxim Leitsch, Danilo Soares; Milos Pantovic, Anthony Losilla, Patrick Osterhage; Christopher Antwi-Adjei, Jurgen Locadia, Gerrit Holtmann

Stuttgart vs Bochum Prediction

Stuttgart are on a four-game losing streak in the league and are winless in their last seven, scoring just four goals and conceding 17.

Bochum are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions, including a 4-2 victory over Bayern Munich in their most recent outing. The visitors are the more confident side ahead of Saturday's game and should be able to pick up all three points.

Prediction: Stuttgart 1-2 Bochum

Edited by Manas Mitul