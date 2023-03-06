Summer transfer for €120m rated player dubbed the 'new Ronaldo' deemed inevitable amid Manchester United links - Reports

Manchester United's transfer wish-list reportedly includes Goncalo Ramos, and it seems a summer move from Benfica is now 'inevitable', according to A Bola (via Sport Witness).

The 21-year-old has been in excellent form, having scored 21 goals and provided eight assists in 33 appearances for his current club this season. This has certainly attracted the attention of several top European teams.

Ramos made quite an impression at the World Cup when he scored a hat-trick against Switzerland, taking over from Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's starting lineup.

Although the youngster has a release clause of €120 million and is under contract until 2026, that does not appear to deter Manchester United from their interest. Manager Erik ten Hag is also a big admirer.

🔰 @UtdRyan_ Another brace for Gonçalo Ramos tonight which takes his tally to 25 goals (+8 assists) in 38 games for club & country this season. I really hope that Man Utd are watching. Another brace for Gonçalo Ramos tonight which takes his tally to 25 goals (+8 assists) in 38 games for club & country this season. I really hope that Man Utd are watching. 🇵🇹 https://t.co/emhhxTvKSU

According to the report from A Bola (via Sport Witness), interested parties may be able to pay less than his release clause if he pushes for an exit.

The report names United as the leading contenders to sign the striker, with Paris Saint-Germain also in the running.

Former United midfielder Kleberson spoke highly of Ramos in December, stating that he could be "their new Cristiano Ronaldo". He said (via Football365):

“They still need to find the perfect way they want to play, because since Sir Alex Ferguson left, they’ve struggled with their identity. Under Ferguson, you knew exactly what you were getting, and the spine of his team was so important; a solid centre-back, a tough midfielder and a goalscorer."

He continued, revealing that Ramos could be Manchester United's main goalscorer:

“In my opinion, it’s that last area where they need to strengthen; they need someone who can come in and get goals. Even if it takes that player a little while to get used to whatever system the manager wants to play, they need a guaranteed goalscorer. Goncalo Ramos, the Portuguese kid, can be that guy."

The New York Times @nytimes The 21-year-old striker Gonçalo Ramos got the job of replacing Cristiano Ronaldo, the most prolific scorer in Portugal's history, on Tuesday. After scoring three goals against Switzerland, Ramos had many wondering why he hadn’t been starting all along. nyti.ms/3HoJWnE The 21-year-old striker Gonçalo Ramos got the job of replacing Cristiano Ronaldo, the most prolific scorer in Portugal's history, on Tuesday. After scoring three goals against Switzerland, Ramos had many wondering why he hadn’t been starting all along. nyti.ms/3HoJWnE https://t.co/vdWBmbM5GE

He finished:

“He’s really young, but he’s already shown us what he’s capable of, on the biggest stage of all at the World Cup, scoring a hat-trick against Switzerland. The way he plays, and how he moves and interacts with his teammates… he could be their new Cristiano Ronaldo. A move to United would be a good thing for him.”

Manchester United receive transfer boost ahead of summer window

Last summer, Ten Hag identified Frenkie de Jong as his top transfer target, but despite Manchester United and Barcelona reaching a £56 million agreement in July, the deal ultimately fell through.

De Jong decided to stay put at the Camp Nou, even though he felt unwanted by the Catalan club, who were hoping to sell him to alleviate their well-documented financial difficulties.

Now, almost a year later, De Jong is still on Ten Hag's radar, and the situation in Barcelona has worsened. The Spanish giants are in dire need of cash and have been instructed to raise £178 million, as they are not allowed to sign any new players this summer.

According to Mirror, this development is a huge boost for Ten Hag, who can now get Frenkie de Jong, as Barca will be in serious need of selling players and raising funds.

Poll : 0 votes