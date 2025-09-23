Superstar forward ready to leave current club and move to PL amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool: Reports

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr is reportedly ready to leave for the Premier League, amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool. The Brazilian is not happy with the contract talks, and is keeping his options open for the summer.
According to a report in TBR Football, Real Madrid have told Vinicius Jr that he needs to sign a new deal or get sold in the summer. The forward is in the final 2 years of his contract and has been in talks over a new deal for months.
However, they are not close to an agreement as both sides are unwilling to budge. Vinicius Jr wants to increase his wages to €30 million per season, as that is what teammate Kylian Mbappe earns at Santiago Bernabeu.
Los Blancos have offered him €20 million per season, and the Brazilian is not happy. His representatives want €30 million per season, and the club are insisting that they would not agree.
Arsenal and Liverpool are looking to take advantage of the situation and make a move next summer. The Brazilian is open to a move to the Premier League, but also has interest from the Saudi Pro League.
The Middle Eastern clubs are willing to offer Vinicus Jr the wages he wants and are also open to negotiating a fee with Real Madrid.
Real Madrid send clear message to Arsenal and Liverpool target
Spanish journalist Josep Pedrerol of El Chiringuito has reported that Real Madrid will not force Vinicius Jr to sign a new deal. They have made it clear to the Brazilian that his contract demands will not be matched, even if he plans to run down his contract and leave for free.
He spoke about Arsenal and Liverpool target and said (via Yahoo):
"The market is one thing but Madrid do not care. As information I say that Madrid do not care what Vinicius does. The conditions are stipulated, therefore there is nothing to discuss. If he accepts the first ones, he has renewed; if he wants to earn more than Mbappe, he has to leave in a year and a half. Madrid are not going to force, nor are they going to be: ‘come on, please, renew’. And if later he does not renew, in January it will come out cheaper for me.”
“Madrid have even considered: ‘look, he cost €45 million… if in a year and a half he wants to leave for free, Madrid are going to accept it. Madrid do not want anyone who does not want to be here. If Vinicius does not want to renew, does not want to be here, Madrid are not going to force him. They are not going to say: ‘come on then, more than Mbappe.’”
Vinicius Jr has a deal until 2027 at Real Madrid. Arsenal and Liverpool are looking to bolster their left wing and see the Brazilian star as the ideal fit.