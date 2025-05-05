Surprise Manchester United star on the cusp of bumper pay rise to equal Cristiano Ronaldo’s earning at Old Trafford: Reports 

Casemiro would reportedly receive a massive pay rise, which would see him equal Cristiano Ronaldo's wages during his second spell at Old Trafford, if Manchester United win the Europa League this season. The Brazilian midfielder's contract has a clause that would see him earn around £500,000 per week if the Red Devils qualify for the UEFA Champions League.
As per the Daily Star, Casemiro's contract includes a 25% pay rise if United are in the Champions League. The Red Devils are placed 15th in the Premier League table and have no hopes of qualifying for the UCL via the league. However, they are in the semifinals of the Europa League and could return to the Champions League if they win the competition.
United secured a 3-0 win against Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of their semifinal in Spain and will host the La Liga side at Old Trafford on Thursday, May 8. Casemiro played an important part in their first leg triumph against Athletic, scoring United's opener in the 30th minute.
Casemiro joined Manchester United in 2022 for a reported £70 million. The Brazilian is reported to be the highest earner at the club and will see his wages go up even more if United win the Europa League.
"I'd like to fulfil it here in Manchester" - When Casemiro talked about his desire to remain at Manchester United beyond the summer
During an interview in February, Casemiro stated has no plans to leave the Red Devils this summer. At the time, the Brazilian midfielder wasn't a regular part of Ruben Amorim's starting XIs, but has since become a crucial member of the Red Devils' squad.
Casemiro told AS (via Yahoo):
"I have to keep doing what I'm doing, with a lot of respect and education. Of course I'd like to play more, of course. I don't know any player who doesn't want to play and help. Also, I'd like to help the club at this time. I approach things with respect for my teammates and the technical committee."
"And above all, I respect United, a club to which I'm very grateful. I have a year and a half left on my contract and I'd like to fulfil it here in Manchester. I'm comfortable here and so is my family. They've adapted, we speak English. I'm very grateful to the Old Trafford fans and to the club. I'm happy at club level. Happy in the dugout? Of course not. That's another thing."
Casemiro has won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup during his time at Old Trafford.