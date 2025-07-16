Surprise PL club interested in signing player wanted by Real Madrid: Reports

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly planning a summer raid for Real Betis youngster Pablo Garcia, who is also a target for Real Madrid.

Ad

Garcia, a product of the Real Betis academy, currently plays for the club’s reserve team, Betis Deportivo Balompié. He particularly impressed at the U19 Euros, scoring four goals in Spain’s 6-5 victory over Germany in the semi-finals. His performances with Betis’ reserve team and the Spain youth team haven’t gone unnoticed, with reports suggesting that Real Madrid submitted a formal offer to acquire his services. However, Garcia stated in an interview with Cadena Cope a few weeks ago that he prefers Barcelona, Los Blancos’s archrivals.

Ad

Trending

Wolves sold their hitman Matheus Cunha to Manchester United last month and have been looking to fill the void left by the Brazilian. They recently completed the permanent signings of Strand Larsen and Fer Lopez from Celta Vigo and are now reportedly set to enter a transfer battle with Real Madrid.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Wolves have set their sights on Pablo Garcia and are determined to make a strong bid this summer for the Real Betis winger. The Old Gold have reportedly been closely monitoring the 18-year-old in recent weeks. It is believed that Real Betis’ €30 million (£26m) release clause on the player will not stand in the way of a transfer should both parties reach an agreement.

Ad

While Wolves may be optimistic about a deal as they are reportedly the first to make an offer, a transfer could be difficult following a statement made by sporting director Manu Fajardo. Fajardo said

"Obviously, when a player comes along on that upward trend, there are teams that ask, but Betis' doors are closed to Pablo García. We have 200% confidence in his good work on and off the pitch. And, as part of the club, we are committed to helping Pablo so that, as I said before, he continues to grow, but within a formative process."

Ad

Garcia is under contract with Betis until 2029. He made 25 appearances and registerted nine goal contributions for the reserve team last season.

Real Madrid forward’s transfer to Premier League club becomes complicated – Reports

According to Cadena SER (via Diario AS), the likelihood of Arsenal signing Rodrygo from Real Madrid is becoming increasingly complicated. Rodrygo’s future at the Spanish capital has been thrown into doubt of late, and the Gunners have shown the most concrete interest in him thus far.

Ad

Arsenal reportedly admire the 24-year-old but are not in a position to wait for him to rediscover his form or become available on the transfer market. Mikel Arteta’s side have been linked with moves for Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyökeres in recent weeks, and as per the aforementioned source, the impending arrivals of both players could complicate the potential signing of Rodrygo.

Amid the saga, recent reports suggest that Liverpool have now entered the race to sign Rodrygo, considering him a potential replacement for Luis Diaz, who is attracting interest from Bayern Munich.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More