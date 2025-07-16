Surprise PL club interested in signing player wanted by Real Madrid: Reports

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly planning a summer raid for Real Betis youngster Pablo Garcia, who is also a target for Real Madrid.
Garcia, a product of the Real Betis academy, currently plays for the club’s reserve team, Betis Deportivo Balompié. He particularly impressed at the U19 Euros, scoring four goals in Spain’s 6-5 victory over Germany in the semi-finals. His performances with Betis’ reserve team and the Spain youth team haven’t gone unnoticed, with reports suggesting that Real Madrid submitted a formal offer to acquire his services. However, Garcia stated in an interview with Cadena Cope a few weeks ago that he prefers Barcelona, Los Blancos’s archrivals.
Wolves sold their hitman Matheus Cunha to Manchester United last month and have been looking to fill the void left by the Brazilian. They recently completed the permanent signings of Strand Larsen and Fer Lopez from Celta Vigo and are now reportedly set to enter a transfer battle with Real Madrid.
According to Estadio Deportivo, Wolves have set their sights on Pablo Garcia and are determined to make a strong bid this summer for the Real Betis winger. The Old Gold have reportedly been closely monitoring the 18-year-old in recent weeks. It is believed that Real Betis’ €30 million (£26m) release clause on the player will not stand in the way of a transfer should both parties reach an agreement.
While Wolves may be optimistic about a deal as they are reportedly the first to make an offer, a transfer could be difficult following a statement made by sporting director Manu Fajardo. Fajardo said
"Obviously, when a player comes along on that upward trend, there are teams that ask, but Betis' doors are closed to Pablo García. We have 200% confidence in his good work on and off the pitch. And, as part of the club, we are committed to helping Pablo so that, as I said before, he continues to grow, but within a formative process."
Garcia is under contract with Betis until 2029. He made 25 appearances and registerted nine goal contributions for the reserve team last season.
Real Madrid forward’s transfer to Premier League club becomes complicated – Reports
According to Cadena SER (via Diario AS), the likelihood of Arsenal signing Rodrygo from Real Madrid is becoming increasingly complicated. Rodrygo’s future at the Spanish capital has been thrown into doubt of late, and the Gunners have shown the most concrete interest in him thus far.
Arsenal reportedly admire the 24-year-old but are not in a position to wait for him to rediscover his form or become available on the transfer market. Mikel Arteta’s side have been linked with moves for Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyökeres in recent weeks, and as per the aforementioned source, the impending arrivals of both players could complicate the potential signing of Rodrygo.
Amid the saga, recent reports suggest that Liverpool have now entered the race to sign Rodrygo, considering him a potential replacement for Luis Diaz, who is attracting interest from Bayern Munich.