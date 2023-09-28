Surprise PL clubs join race to sign Brazilian starlet previously linked with a move to Real Madrid - Reports

Real Madrid target Matheus Nascimento has reportedly caught the eye of West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, the two sides are looking to bring the forward to England from Serie A Brasileiro side Botafogo amidst interest from Los Blancos.

Juni Calafat, the scout of the Spanish giants, has earmarked the 18-year-old Nascimento as an option at striker for the club. He considers the youngster to be an ideal replacement for Karim Benzema, who left in the summer to join Saudi Pro League team Al-Ittihad.

Real Madrid have had great success recruiting from Brazil in recent times. The likes of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Reinier Jesus have proved to be great signings. Nascimento could be yet another addition to the list.

At just the age of 19, he has already made over 50 appearances for the Botafogo senior side, bagging eight goals and two assists. He is reported to have the versatility to play across the front line.

His contract with Botafogo expires in December 2025. With almost two-and-a-half years on his deal, European sides may have to pay a huge fee to secure the youngster's services.

West Ham signed Luizao, a young center-back from Sao Paulo last season and he has initially joined the Hammers' development team. Palace, on the other hand, beat competition from other Premier League sides to secure the signing of attacker Matheus Franca from Flamengo for €20 million.

Real Madrid eye Premier League manager as Carlo Ancelotti successor

de Zerbi has had a fantastic start at Brighton.

Real Madrid are reportedly looking at Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi as a possible replacement for Carlo Ancelotti. According to Spanish outlet Cadena SER, De Zerbi has been added to a list of options to consider should Ancelotti leave next summer.

De Zerbi has been a revelation for the Seagulls since arriving from Shakhtar Donetsk last season. After replacing Graham Potter, who left for Chelsea, the Italian led them to a record sixth-place finish and European football in his first season.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti was under pressure at a few moments last season and was also linked with the Brazilian job. However, he assured that he would remain at the club until the end of his contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Real Madrid have also kept an eye on Bayer Leverkusen manager and Los Blancos legend Xabi Alonso as a potential Ancelotti replacement.