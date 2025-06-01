Surprise Premier League club in advanced talks to sign Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher: Reports

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is in advanced talks with Premier League outfit Brentford over a move to join them this summer, as per reports. The talented goalkeeper is set to leave Anfield this season after failing to earn a regular starting berth at the club.
In a report from Sky Sports, it was revealed that Brentford are closing in on the signing of Kelleher as their new first-choice between the sticks. The 26-year-old Irish shot-stopper will join the Bees in a transfer domino that will see Mark Flekken sign for Bayer Leverkusen.
Brentford goalkeeper Flekken is a target for the Bundesliga side, and the Premier League side are prepared to move for Kelleher as his replacement. The Liverpool man has played second-fiddle to Alisson at the club and is prepared to play for a club where he will start regularly.
Kelleher contributed to the Reds claiming the 2024-25 Premier League title by making ten league appearances when Alisson was unavailable due to injury. He was also in goal for most of their run to the final of the Carabao Cup, as well, this season.
Liverpool will be happy to let Kelleher leave after spending the last decade at the club, having joined the academy as a 16-year-old. The Irishman is expected to become third choice for Arne Slot's side if he remains, with Giorgi Mamardashvili set to return from his loan spell at Valencia this summer.
Kelleher has been approached by a number of teams as he enters into the final year of his contract this summer. The goalkeeper now appears set to join Thomas Frank's side despite interest from Leeds United and West Ham, among others.
Liverpool closing in on Premier League star: Reports
Liverpool are closing in on an agreement to sign Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez this summer, as per reports. The Reds have been linked with the Hungarian youngster as part of their bid to strengthen their squad this summer.
Fabrizio Romano has revealed on his YouTube stream that Kerkez has already agreed a move to Anfield and is keen for the transfer to be completed. The left-back has been sold on the project and an agreement on personal terms has been reached.
With the club looking to wrap up a transfer for Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, their negotiations for Kerkez have slowed down for a bit. They will pick it up once more in the coming days as they look to sign the youngster after signing Jeremie Frimpong at right-back.