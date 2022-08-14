“Surprises can’t be ruled out” - Fabrizio Romano provides fresh update on Arsenal transfer target

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal have been in contact with Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans' agents for months but are yet to submit a bid for the 25-year-old.

Romano believes the Belgian remains a target for Mikel Arteta's side but has claimed that 'surprises cannot be ruled out'. As per si.com, Manchester United are also interested in signing the midfielder.

Tielemans has been one of the standout players for Leicester City over the last couple of seasons. The Belgian helped the Foxes win the 2020-21 FA Cup. He also led the club to consecutive fifth-place finishes in the Premier League during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns. Tielemans has scored 24 goals and provided 24 assists in 160 appearances in all competitions for Leicester.

The Belgian has just one year left on his contract and is believed to be keen to make the move to one of Europe's top clubs. As per CaughtOffside, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to sign a top-quality ball-playing midfielder before the end of the summer transfer window.

Granit Xhaka has been in fine form over the last six months but has lacked consistency during his time with Arsenal. The Gunners are yet to make an offer for Tielemans, which has raised doubts over their pursuit of the Leicester star.

Speaking about the north London club's interest in the Belgian, Romano told CaughtOffside:

"As for Tielemans and how this is all affecting him, my understanding is that he is a great guy, an excellent professional, and someone who is only focused on the present. Of course he would like a top club, Arsenal have been in contact with his agents for months but have never submitted an official proposal yet."

"Tielemans remains a name on the Gunners' list but surprises cannot be ruled out."

Arsenal have enjoyed an incredible start to the 2022-23 campaign. The Gunners followed up their 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace last weekend with a convincing 4-2 win over Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (August 13). Gabriel Jesus was the star of the show, scoring two goals and assisting two more.

The north London club's performances will be a statement to the rest of the league, who are likely to see them as genuine contenders for a place in the top-four. The addition of a top-quality midfielder like Youri Tielemans could improve Arteta's side even further.

Arsenal target Youri Tielemans could be the ideal transfer target for Manchester United

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Tielemans all summer. However, with less than three weeks to go before the close of the transfer window the Gunners are yet to make a move for the Leicester City star. This could open the door for Manchester United to sign him.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of a ball-playing midfielder to replace Paul Pogba, who left the club after the expiration of his contract in June. Scott McTominay and Fred produced dismal displays against Brighton and were heavily criticized for their wastefulness in possession.

Erik ten Hag opted to start Christian Eriksen in a deeper midfield role against Brentford on Saturday. The Dane struggled to cope with the Bees' pressing and lacks the agility and legs required to play in the position on a regular basis.

Tielemans' energy, work rate, creativity, and eye for goal make him the ideal transfer target for the Red Devils.

