"Taken a very keen interest" - Journalist says Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Arsenal superstar 

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Real Madrid are interested in Arsenal star Bukayo Saka, who continues to draw interest from a number of top sides.

Manchester City and Liverpool are both keeping tabs on Saka, 20, who has flourished for the Gunners this season.

Daily Mail reports that the two Premier League heavyweights are keeping an eye on Saka's situation.

However, Graeme Bailey has now suggested that Real Madrid have come into the equation.

Arsenal are set to trigger a one-year extension to Saka's deal, keeping him tied down to the club until 2024.

Bailey touched on this when speaking to 90min podcast TalkingTransfers (via HITC):

“From what I know Arsenal have already told him they’re taking up the option if they have to. They’d probably rather not take up the option and just do a new deal.

Bailey then revealed that the La Liga champions have become the latest side to take an interest:

“Saka is a player who needs to be playing at the top level. It’s a matter of when do you cash in? We know Manchester City love him. I’m told Real Madrid have taken a very keen interest in his progress as well.”

Saka's eye-catching performances throughout the season earned huge praise as he was instrumental in the Gunners' pursuit of the top four.

He made the shortlist for the Premier League Player of the Year and finished the campaign with 12 goals and seven assists in 43 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid are all chasing Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and with good reason

Bukayo Saka burst onto the scene

Bukayo Saka's development in north London has been a sight to behold.

After making his debut back in November 2018, having made the step up through the youth ranks, everybody could see the huge potential.

But Saka has encountered a meteoric rise at the Gunners, becoming Arsenal's main man in such a short space of time.

His versatility alongside his unbelievable talent on the ball is remarkable. He finds spaces so easily and glides forward with real purpose. He can also play as a wing-back when called upon.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid possess impressive wingers of their own.

Manchester City have Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden. Liverpool have Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane (for now). Real Madrid have Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Marco Asensio.

Adding Saka to any of these teams will only make their respective squads better.

