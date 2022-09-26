Tennis legend Rafael Nadal played key role in helping Real Madrid sign 26-year-old star: Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, as reported by Diario Gol, Rafael Nadal helped Real Madrid sign Marco Asensio back in 2015.

Asensio was a target for both Los Blancos and Barcelona at that point in time. However, it was the Catalan club that agreed to a €4.5 million fee with RCD Mallorca to complete the Spaniard's signing.

Asensio was keen on becoming a Barcelona player and also announced himself as a fan of the club and Lionel Messi on multiple occasions.

However, the Catalan club wanted to pay his fee to Mallorca in installments. Los Bermellons didn't agree to that and wanted the aforementioned fee to be paid in full.

Amid this, Nadal, a Spanish tennis icon and a huge Los Blancos fan, called Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to ask him to sign Asensio.

Perez didn't hesitate after Nadal's referral and made his attempt at signing the Spaniard, who eventually put pen to paper for the Madrid-based club.

He has made 239 appearances for the 14-time European champions since, scoring 50 goals and providing 24 assists.

He has scored some important goals as well for the Merengues. They include goals against Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup, Barcelona in the Spanish Super cup, Las Pamas in La Liga.

However, his contract with the club is set to run out at the end of the season and he will be free to negotiate with other clubs from January 2023.

Sseveral Premier League sides, along with Spanish teams like Barcelona, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid, are interested in adding the 26-year-old to their side.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard

Like Asensio, another Los Blancos forward whose future at the club is under scrutiny is Eden Hazard. The Belgium international recently opened up on his situation at the club in an interview with RTL (via ESPN):

"When I play, I give it my all. It's a delicate situation at Real Madrid. I feel like playing more, but I can't do more. I've always said the old Eden Hazard will come back when he plays. I just need to get back into the rhythm."

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote in his blog for Caught Offside that the player is not necessarily looking for a way out of the club with his words. He wrote:

"Eden Hazard has spoken about wanting to play more, but does it mean he's looking for a move? Not necessarily. Real Madrid were very clear during the summer: they expect a lot from Hazard this season, and this is still the case."

Hazard joined the 14-time Champions League winners from Chelsea in 2019 for €105 million. However, due to his recurring injuries and inconsistent form, he has played only 70 matches so far, contributing seven goals and 11 assists.

