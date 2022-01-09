Leeds United eyeing ambitious January swoop for Barcelona forward: Reports

Leeds United are plotting an ambitious move for Barcelona forward Ferran Jutgla during the ongoing winter transfer window, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional.

Sitting 16th in the Premier League table, Marcelo Bielsa and Co have struggled to replicate last season's standards this time around. Leeds, though, are keen to set the record straight and hope to use the January transfer window to their advantage.

Patrick Bamford being sidelined with an injury has proved to be a huge blow for Leeds. The Whites' problems in the final third increased further when Rodrigo was also forced to the treatment table.

Leeds have reportedly identified the attack as an area that needs strengthening before the end of the month. According to the aforementioned source, Barcelona forward Jutgla has emerged as a target for the Yorkshire outfit.

Barcelona acquired Jutgla's services from Catalonian rivals Espanyol last summer. While the 22-year-old initially joined the reserves, he quickly earned a call up to the Blaugrana senior team after impressing.

Xavi handed Jutgla his senior debut for Barcelona against Osasuna in La Liga last month. The Spanish forward has now scored two goals from six appearances for the Camp Nou outfit.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Xavi: "Jutgla? He is very mature, he gives us many things. He has a lot of understanding of the positional game, he understands when to go into space, he goes to the near post, he recovers balls, he is well positioned ... he gives us a lot." Xavi: "Jutgla? He is very mature, he gives us many things. He has a lot of understanding of the positional game, he understands when to go into space, he goes to the near post, he recovers balls, he is well positioned ... he gives us a lot." https://t.co/foAq3iie16

Apart from Xavi, Leeds have also been impressed with Jutgla's performances recently. According to the report, the Whites are looking to take him to Elland Road this month. They are willing to pay €10m for him.

Jutgla can operate on either flanks or as a centre-forward. The 22-year-old's versatility could be attractive to Leeds, who have struggled due to injuries recently.

Could Barcelona sell Jutgla this month?

Jutgla only put pen to paper on a contract with Barcelona last summer. The Spaniard has already impressed those at the club, including manager Xavi, with his performances so far.

The 22-year-old, though, knows that he will fall down the pecking order when Ansu Fati and Memphis Depay return from their injuries. With Barcelona looking to sign another forward after Ferran Torres, Jutgla could also find playing time harder to come by at Camp Nou.

Despite the situation, Jutgla appears to be happy at Barcelona as he still has hope of remaining with Xavi's first team squad. However, he is also not against the idea of moving to the Premier League, according to the report.

Also Read Article Continues below

Leeds are prepared to offer Jutgla the chance to ply his trade in England under Bielsa's management. Barcelona boss Xavi, though, could have the final say on the forward's future.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar