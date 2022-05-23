"The club blocked him from moving" - Fabrizio Romano explains why Manchester United's relationship with 29-year-old broke down 

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has explained why the relationship between Manchester United and Jesse Lingard has broken down.

The 29-year-old midfielder has been at the club since 2000, before graduating from the youth academy to break into the first-team in 2011.

Keith Escott ⚒⚒ @Hammers54 #COYI Jesse Lingard not in team, not on bench, not apparenty injured. Only been at the club since 9 years old. What a contrast with Mark Noble’s departure. Sad, very sad. #Lingard Jesse Lingard not in team, not on bench, not apparenty injured. Only been at the club since 9 years old. What a contrast with Mark Noble’s departure. Sad, very sad. #Lingard #COYI

After losing his place in the side, the England international enjoyed a successful loan spell at West Ham in the second half of the 2020-21 season. However, since his return to Old Trafford, Lingard has made just 22 appearances this term, starting just twice in the Premier League.

Lingard is set to leave Manchester United this summer when his contract expires, but tensions boiled over when the playmaker did not get a farewell appearance during United's final home game of the season.

HLTCO @HLTCO Jesse Lingard’s brother is pulling no punches. Jesse Lingard’s brother is pulling no punches. https://t.co/HoofCQyJZ2

That prompted Lingard's brother to slam the club, with Romano now explaining why their relationship turned sour. Speaking to Caught Offside, the journalist said:

"The relationship between Jesse Lingard and Manchester United has been really complicated in recent months, this is 100% true."

"The player didn’t get the chance to say farewell to the fans at Old Trafford, and it’s clear that he and those close to him were not happy about it, as most of you will no doubt have seen from his brother’s social media activity."

"The reason is due to the January Deadline Day: Lingard wanted to leave the club at any cost because Newcastle wanted him for six months, but the club blocked him from moving to St James’ Park after the story of Mason Greenwood changing Man United’s plans in the last 24 hours of the transfer window."

"Lingard tried in every way to persuade the club to leave, but there was no way to change the situation."

Romano speculates where Manchester United midfielder's future lies

With Lingard leaving his boyhood on a free transfer soon, attention will soon turn to what's next for the playmaker as he attempts to resurrect his England career.

According to Romano, West Ham are interested in bringing in their former loan star on a permanent basis. Romano claims:

"As for the latest on his future, my understanding is that West Ham have had contacts with Lingard’s camp to discuss a potential return."

"The England international was outstanding in his time on loan with David Moyes’ side and I think this could be a good move for him."

"He’s a top player, but I think he needs to feel happy and trusted by his manager, and he would get that with the Hammers."

