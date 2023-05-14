The key condition Florentino Perez has set for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Real Madrid revealed - Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will reportedly welcome Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club only in an administrative role. The Portuguese superstar currently plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo is a bona-fide legend of the Spanish giants. He scored 450 goals in 438 matches and helped the club win four UEFA Champions League titles among other trophies before leaving in 2018.

There have been reports linking the Portuguese back to the club. However, a report by Defensa Central suggests that Perez is not looking to add Ronaldo to the side as a player.

However, he is ready to welcome Ronaldo back in an ambassador role. Club legends like Raul, Luis Figo, and others have previously worked in such roles.

Rivaldo questioned Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr move and wants the player to finish his career at Real Madrid

Barcelona legend Rivaldo recently questioned Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr. While the Portuguese reportedly earns a mammoth £173 million per year, Rivaldo is unsure whether the money is worth it.

He further expressed the desire to see the five-time Ballon d'Or winner return to the Spanish capital and finish his career at Real Madrid. The Brazilian recently said (via GOAL):

“I understand that sometimes players are fooled by the big contracts they sign in Saudi Arabia. But then life there is more closed and soccer is not always as easy as they expect. Maybe he’s going through a period of disappointment and even reflection. Is the money he’s being paid make up for the not-so-happy life he’s living right now?"

He added:

"This happens to every player and Messi himself will soon be able to experience that. It would be good for him and for football to see Cristiano Ronaldo return to Real Madrid to finish his career. Of course, the fans have to understand that they can’t demand the same from him as they did when he was 25 or 26 years old, but he can still help the club achieve more."

Despite the Brazilian's wish, it's highly unlikely that Ronaldo would ever return to Los Blancos as a player. The Portuguese is already 38 and Los Blancos are building a team for the future.

Poll : 0 votes