“Their interest has definitely turned his head” – Journalist claims Liverpool could follow up Luis Diaz signing with deal for midfielder 

Journalist Dean Jones has revealed that Liverpool might make a late bid for Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho in the January transfer window. Carvalho is attracting attention from several Premier League clubs, but the Reds are said to be serious in their interest.

The Reds are looking to add more attackers to increase the depth in their squad. Jones explained that Liverpool’s interest in Carvalho has caught the player’s attention too:

“I’m starting to hear whispers that Liverpool might push forward their interest in Fabio Carvalho to this window. Their interest has definitely turned his head,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

Fulham trying to keep Carvalho out of Liverpool’s clutches

Fulham are on course to return to the Premier League after going down last season. The Cottagers have a five-point lead at the top of the table and have a game in hand over second-placed Blackburn Rovers.

Carvalho has undoubtedly played a key role in their resurgence this season. Although Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 27 goals have powered them to the summit of the table, Carvalho’s seven goals and two assists have played a part as well.

His manager and compatriot Marco Silva is keen to keep him until the end of the season, and is hopeful the attacker stays beyond that time frame:

“Fabio will be with us until the end of the season. I would like to see him here for more years. From day one I have been trying to keep him. It is not a surprise that clubs are interested in Fabio. We are talking about a young player with big talent."

He added:

“The situation is not easy because he is in the last year of his contract, but that is the reality. It is out of our plans for him to leave the club in this window,” Silva told The Mirror.

Still only 19, Carvalho would be a long-term addition to the Reds squad. The Reds are close to signing Luis Diaz from Porto.

They could eventually replace the trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino with the Portuguese trio of Diogo Jota, Diaz and Carvalho if the signings go through.

