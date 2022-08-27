"There has been dialogue for more than a month between Arsenal and Jorge Mendes" - David Ornstein says 9-goal Premier League star is 'recruitment priority' for Arteta 

English journalist David Ornstein has claimed that Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto has become Arsenal's top transfer target. The Premier League giants are believed to be in negotiations with the player's agent Jorge Mendes 'for more than a month'. The Gunners will be keen to sign a forward to replace Nicolas Pepe, who recently joined Ligue 1 club OGC Nice on a season-long loan.

With just five days to go before the close of the transfer window, Pedro Neto is believed to be Arteta's 'recruitment priority'. Ornstein has revealed that the Gunners have been in negotiations with Neto's agent Jorge Mendes 'for more than a month'.

"They are still active in the market, that's in terms of a potential incoming and outgoings too. Incoming, we know Arsenal would like to bring in a wide player. Ideally, that player would be Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers. He is now the recruitment priority of Arsenal," said Ornstein on the Handbrake Off Podcast.

He added:

"He's a player that they've liked for a long time. Now is the time Mikel Arteta would like to move for him. There has been dialogue for more than a month between Arsenal and Jorge Mendes, his representative, who also plays a key part in operations at Wolves. Mendes has also been discussing it independently with Wolves."

As per Football London, Wolves are reportedly seeking a fee in the region of £50 million for Pedro Neto. However, Arsenal want to pay only £35 million for a player who is yet to produce the goods on a consistent basis at the highest level.

The 22-year-old joined Wolves from Braga in 2019. After an underwhelming debut campaign with the club, Neto enjoyed a breakout season during the 2020-21 campaign. He scored five goals and providing six assists in 31 Premier League games.

Arsenal could also attempt to sign a midfielder before the close of the transfer window

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a number of midfielders this summer as the club have been seemingly keen to sign a top-quality ball-playing midfielder to play alongside Thomas Partey this season. Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is the player who has been heavily tipped to make the move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Despite being constantly linked with the Belgian, the north London club are yet to make a move for the 25-year-old. The Gunners had seemingly cooled their interest in Tielemans, but could make a move for the Leicester star late in the transfer window, as per Football London.

