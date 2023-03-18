"There are whispers" - Journalist claims Arsenal star could be out for rest of the season

Arsenal star Takehiro Tomiyasu could be out for the rest of the season with an injury, as per Football.London journalist Tom Canton.

The Japan international started for the Gunners down the right-hand side of the defense in the second-leg last-16 UEFA Europa League clash against Sporting CP on 16 March. However, he was brought off just nine minutes into the game after he went down hurt on the pitch.

Arsenal drew the game 2-2 after extra time (3-3 on aggregate) but lost on penalties. After the game, Tomiyasu was seen leaving the Emirates on crutches, which is never a good sign.

Canton has claimed that there are whispers that the 24-year-old could be out for the remainder of the season. He said on The Gooner Talk YouTube channel (h/t The Boot Room):

"We did suffer some frustrating injuries. Tomiyasu could be out for the rest of the season is my understanding on that which is a really frustrating one. They are still awaiting the final assessment of that, but there are whispers that the assessment of his knee is not great. Maybe the scan will reveal that it’s not as bad as many fear it will be."

Tomiyasu goes off injured vs Sporting.

Luckily for manager Mikel Arteta, Ben White is fit and available and, like Tomiyasu, can play at right-back and in central defense. The England international has found favor over the former Bologna player in the right-back position under Arteta.

However, Tomiyasu has provided the Gunners with key depth in defense. He has, after all, made 31 appearances for them across competitions, including 21 in the Premier League.

What Mikel Arteta said after Arsenal star Takehiro Tomiyasu's injury vs Sporting

Manager Mikel Arteta was concerned about Arsenal star Takehiro Tomiyasu's injury against Sporting CP.

Speaking after the loss against the Leoes, the former Manchester City assistant manager said (h/t Evening Standard):

"Tomiyasu looks pretty serious from his reaction straight after and what he said to me, but obviously, it’s very early."

The Gunners are currently in the hunt for the Premier League title as they lead second-placed Manchester City by five points. With just 11 games left to play this season for both teams, the north London giants could begin to dream of their first league trophy since 2004.

Arteta's side are not active in any cup competitions and only have the Premier League to focus on. Their next assignment is a home game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday (March 19).

Palace's U21s head coach Paddy McCarthy will be in the dugout against Arsenal after the Eagles sacked Patrick Vieira on Friday (March 17).

Poll : 0 votes