"They had a conversation, a direct discussion with his agent" - Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United have engaged in 'talks' to sign 30-year-old superstar 

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United have held a meeting with Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen's agent to discuss a potential move to Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old's contract with Thomas Frank's side is set to expire at the end of the month. As per The Athletic, Manchester United have tabled an offer to the Denmark international, who is yet to make a decision on his future.

Christian Eriksen joined Brentford on a free transfer in January 2022 on a six-month contract. The attacking midfielder was one of the standout players for the Bees during the second half of the campaign. He scored one goal and provided four assists in eleven Premier League games for the club, helping them maintain their Premier League status.

Manchester United are in the market for a world-class midfielder as Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, and Juan Mata are set to leave the club after the expiration of their contracts on June 30. Romano has revealed that the Red Devils could face stiff competition from Tottenham Hotspur for Eriksen. Brentford are also believed to be eager to keep hold of the midfielder.

"With Christian Eriksen, they had a conversation, a direct discussion with his agent Martin Schoots a few days ago, they discussed a potential contract, so it's a possibility, but Tottenham and Brentford are also pushing for him to go next season," Romano told GiveMeSport.

Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata are set to leave the club at the end of the month after the expiration of their deals, whilst Nemanja Matic has left the club by mutual consent. The Red Devils will therefore be keen to add an experienced individual like Christian Eriksen, who is likely to have a massive impact on the dressing room and their performances on the pitch.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Man Utd understood to have made an offer to Christian Eriksen & are among the clubs interested in signing him. 30yo Denmark playmaker a free agent after Brentford contract ended. theathletic.com/news/mancheste… Man Utd understood to have made an offer to Christian Eriksen & are among the clubs interested in signing him. 30yo Denmark playmaker a free agent after Brentford contract ended. #MUFC summer priority remains De Jong but other options too @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Man Utd understood to have made an offer to Christian Eriksen & are among the clubs interested in signing him. 30yo Denmark playmaker a free agent after Brentford contract ended. #MUFC summer priority remains De Jong but other options too @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/news/mancheste…

Christian Eriksen could prefer a return to Tottenham Hotspur over a move to Manchester United this summer

Brentford v Southampton - Premier League

Prior to his move to Inter Milan in January 2020, Christian Eriksen spent six-and-a-half seasons with Tottenham Hotspur, during which he scored 69 goals and provided 90 appearances in 304 appearances in all competitions.

He helped Spurs secure a place in the top four of the Premier League for four consecutive seasons between 2015 and 2019, and reach the final of the 2018-19 Champions League.

Furthermore, the club are seemingly heading in the right direction under Antonio Conte. The Italian tactician led the club to a fourth-place finish in the league table last season, securing qualification for next season's Champions League.

The north London club are keen to bolster their squad and have wasted no time this summer. They have already signed Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic, and Yves Bissouma. Conte could be keen to add an attacking midfielder who will provide service to Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane.

Utd District @UtdDistrict @CDEccleshare] 🗞 Christian Eriksen returning to Tottenham is fairly likely. #mufc have made an offer but we’re hearing he would like to stay in London and that it’s a fight between re-signing with Brentford and rejoining Spurs. [ @JackPittBrooke 🗞 Christian Eriksen returning to Tottenham is fairly likely. #mufc have made an offer but we’re hearing he would like to stay in London and that it’s a fight between re-signing with Brentford and rejoining Spurs. [@JackPittBrooke, @CDEccleshare]

Meanwhile, Manchester United are facing an uncertain future under Erik ten Hag. The club are expected to undergo a rebuild under the Dutch tactician in a bid to recover from a dismal 2021-22 campaign, during which they finished sixth in the Premier League. However, they are yet to make any signings this summer. Eriksen could therefore prefer a move to Tottenham over Manchester United.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far