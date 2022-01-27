"They love him" - Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal value 22-year-old striker as much as Vlahovic 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Arsenal are seriously considering a move for Alexander Isak. The Gunners are set to miss out on their primary target Dusan Vlahovic, who is set to join Juventus from Fiorentina.

The Bianconeri have reportedly agreed a fee of €75 million for Vlahovic, who is keener on a switch to the former Italian champions than to Arsenal. The development will come as a blow to Arsenal, who will now have to quickly assess other targets to strengthen their attack.

DailyAFC @DailyAFC #afc @FabrizioRomano on Alexander Isak: "They (Arsenal) love him. They literally love him. He’s at the same level of Vlahovic in terms of appreciation...but it will be difficult in January as Sociedad are keen to keep him until the end of the season.” [via @afc24news 🗣 @FabrizioRomano on Alexander Isak: "They (Arsenal) love him. They literally love him. He’s at the same level of Vlahovic in terms of appreciation...but it will be difficult in January as Sociedad are keen to keep him until the end of the season.” [via @afc24news] #afc https://t.co/2Tx0bDkFnx

As per Romano, the north London club have Real Sociedad forward Aleksander Isak high on their transfer wish list:

“They will try to sign a striker they will try and try and try. They wanted Vlahovic since October, but now they are going to check out some other options. They were offered the chance to sign Luka Jovic on loan, but at the moment that isn’t the priority for either side, both the club and the player."

“Alexander Isak is one of the most appreciated players on their list. They love him, they literally love him. He’s at the same level of Vlahovic in terms of appreciation for the Gunners, but it will be difficult to sign this player in January as Real Sociedad are keen to keep this player until the end of the season,” Romano said on the Here We Go Podcast.

Arsenal will not find it easy to sign Isak

Aleksandar Isak has progressed well at Real Sociedad, and the Spanish side handed him a contract in 2022 that has a €90 million release clause in it. The forward reportedly wants to spend the rest of the season at Real Sociedad, who are hoping to finish in the top four. They are currently two points behind fourth position in the league table.

Flappyhandski @Faaabianskiii Isak has scored 4 in 17 this season for Real Sociedad



Guess who scored 3 goals in 16 for Juventus before signing for Arsenal? Isak has scored 4 in 17 this season for Real Sociedad Guess who scored 3 goals in 16 for Juventus before signing for Arsenal? https://t.co/Dq42OpHdbW

If the reports of Isak wanting to stay until the end of the season at Sociedad are true, Arsenal are in for further disappointment in the transfer window.

The Gunners are running out of options, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is given a chance in the second half of the season. The forward was suspended earlier in January due to a disciplinary breach and was even stripped of the club captaincy.

