"They're the two priorities" - Journalist says Arsenal have a very good chance of signing world-class Premier League star 'if they table the money'

Ryan Taylor of The Daily Express believes Arsenal can complete the signing of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans before the close of the summer transfer window.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Belgian over the last couple of months as per The Telegraph but are yet to make an offer for the 25-year-old.

Arsenal have enjoyed an impressive summer transfer window thus far, signing Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos, and Matt Turner.

Mikel Arteta's side cruised to a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace in their opening Premier League game of the season. Despite their vast improvement and the influx of talent, Mikel Arteta has revealed that the club are still in the market for new players as per Football.london.

The club could attempt to sign a top-quality ball-playing midfielder to play alongside Thomas Partey this season. Granit Xhaka produced a solid display against Crystal Palace, but the Swiss international and Mohamed Elneny lack the attacking threat that a player like Youri Tielemans could provide for Arsenal.

Taylor has revealed that the Gunners can sign Youri Tielemans and could be in the market for a winger.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT:

"If they wanted to do that deal, and if they were willing to table the money, it could be done. But they're the two priorities. I think anything outside of that may depend on outgoings."

Youri Tielemans has been one of Leicester City's standout players over the years. He helped them achieve consecutive fifth-place finishes in the Premier League during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns and led them to an FA Cup title. The Belgian scored six goals in 32 Premier League games last season.

Leicester City are believed to be willing to accept just £25 million for the 25-year-old as he has one year remaining on his contract. The midfielder could prove to be one of the bargain signings of the summer because of the quality he possesses and his reported price tag.

Arsenal could make a move for Dutch sensation

PSV Eindhoven v Leicester City: Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Europa Conference League

Ryan Taylor has claimed that Arsenal could attempt to sign a winger before the close of the summer transfer window. The Gunners lack adequate back-up and competition for the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, and Gabriel Martinelli.

As per Football.london, PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo has emerged as a target for Mikel Arteta's side. The 23-year-old winger enjoyed an incredible 2021-22 campaign, scoring 21 goals and providing 15 assists in all competitions.

He helped the Eredivisie giants win the KNVB Cup. Gakpo won the Dutch Football of the Year award last season thanks to his impressive performances. Gakpo enjoyed an impressive start to the season, scoring a brace in PSV's 4-1 victory over FC Emmen in their opening league game of the season.

