"They spend a year here getting money and then they f**k off" – Bruno Fernandes' alleged old WhatsApp chat leaks amid Manchester United criticism

Following Manchester United legend Roy Keane's criticism of Bruno Fernandes, the Red Devils captain's alleged WhatsApp messages have been leaked.

Earlier this week, Keane slammed Fernandes' apparent lack of leadership and got involved in an argument with Arsenal legend Ian Wright during an episode of The Overlap. The Irishman claimed the Portuguese is not a 'fighter' and rather is an 'imposter', pretending to be a leader.

However, leaked WhatsApp messages from Fernandes' time at Primeira Liga side Sporting CP show that the 30-year-old is not afraid to call out his teammates. He is quoted as saying, as per Record (h/t Mirror):

"Bro, I don't say anything! I honestly, if you want me to tell you, I'd rather not comment on anything. I think very badly of some of the attitude of some players. Actually not a certain attitude, it's an attitude that does not exist. There are players who have no attitude here, bro."

Fernandes, who played for Sporting from July 2017 to January 2020, said:

"They don't want to be here, they don't want to play. They don't want to be here then f**k off, let them say they don't want to play. They spend a year here getting money and then they f**k off, bro. S**t attitude bro, for f**k's sake."

Despite Keane's comments about Fernandes, the Portugal international is considered one of the best performers for Manchester United now. He has contributed 10 goals and 13 assists in 39 total club games this season.

Manchester United loanee backed to shine

During a recent chat with betting outlet Casino Beats, former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke was asked if Marcus Rashford will be a success at Aston Villa this season. He replied:

"Rashford can fly. You get his mindset right; he will lift up the place if he's in the right mood. And he looks like he's getting his juice back. I think the manager that he's playing for is an exceptional manager and [he'll] get the best out of him. The United camp will not be very happy with what they're about to see in the coming weeks and months."

Since joining Aston Villa on a loan deal earlier this month, Rashford has started one of his five appearances across competitions for Unai Emery's outfit. The 27-year-old has registered two assists for his new club so far.

Prior to his loan move, Rashford scored seven goals and registered three assists in 24 overall appearances for Manchester United this campaign.

