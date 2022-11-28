"They’ve got a realistic chance of signing him" - Arsenal backed to sign Liverpool and Real Madrid target

Former Arsenal and England goalkeeper David Seaman has praised midfielder Jude Bellingham and hopes the Gunners will win the race for his signature.

The Borussia Dortmund star is on the radar of a few European giants, with Real Madrid and Liverpool believed to be leading the race for his signature. However, Seaman has urged the north London side to make a move for the England international.

England @England



Conor Coady on "Jude's obviously a young lad, and sometimes we forget that because he's so mature."Conor Coady on @BellinghamJude , experience within the group and the #ThreeLions ' togetherness. "Jude's obviously a young lad, and sometimes we forget that because he's so mature." 👏Conor Coady on @BellinghamJude, experience within the group and the #ThreeLions' togetherness. https://t.co/UDstynls1k

Seaman told Express Sport:

"Arsenal, hopefully. I would like to think they’ve got a realistic chance of signing him but it depends on how they finish the season.

"It’s so weird that we’re almost halfway through a season and we’ve paused it, with players still to go back. I would love to see him at Arsenal. He’s a special player. He looks like he’s been playing for England for the last 10 years. He’s so special for his age."

Karthik @karthik8489 This midfield era of Valverde, Pedri, Bellingham and Musiala is going to be beautiful This midfield era of Valverde, Pedri, Bellingham and Musiala is going to be beautiful 🔥🌟 https://t.co/xBqml5egDm

Bellingham is currently in Qatar with the Three Lions, preparing for their upcoming final group-stage match against Wales. He has started both matches so far in the tournament and was especially impressive against Iran, scoring the opener in England's 6-2 victory.

"He’s a good inclusion in the squad but you’ve got to make sure he’s fit first and foremost" - Arsenal great David Seaman on James Maddison

The former Arsenal goalkeeper also spoke about the possible inclusion of James Maddison in England's starting XI for their upcoming clash against Wales.

While he has faith in the Leicester City star's quality, Seaman believes achieving full fitness from his knee injury is of utmost importance for Maddison at the moment.

"His role at the tournament will depend on how his injury is. That’s the most important thing. Don’t forget, you’ve got Kyle Walker to come back in as well. With Maddison, it’s just a case of making sure he’s ready when he comes in.

"He can come on and affect games. You’ve also got Kalvin Phillips who can provide something more defensively. But with Maddison you’ve got that option of attacking, putting him on set pieces. He’s a good inclusion in the squad but you’ve got to make sure he’s fit first and foremost," Seaman said.

England will play Wales in their final group-stage encounter on Tuesday, November 29.

