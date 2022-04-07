“This is why Klopp can challenge Guardiola and others can’t” – Fans react as Fabrizio Romano delivers latest Liverpool transfer update

Liverpool have completed the signing of Fulham attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho for £7.7 million, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The 19-year-old has enjoyed a sensational campaign for the Championship leaders. He has scored eight goals and created seven assists in 31 games for the Cottagers so far this season.
The Reds were incredibly close to signing the young Portuguese star in January before the move collapsed at the last minute, as reported by The Liverpool Echo. However, with the teenager's contract expiring this summer, the two clubs have agreed to terms of a deal, with the official announcement set to be made in May.
Romano claims that Carvalho has agreed to a five-year contract at Anfield and that there are no plans to loan him back to the west London club next season. However, there will be a sell-on clause included in the deal.
Liverpool fans were understandably delighted to hear of the news that their club have signed one of the Championship's hottest prospects. They took to Twitter to welcome the Fulham star to the club.
Here are some of the best reactions:
Liverpool won't loan back Carvalho but how will he fit in?
Carvalho has been a key player for Fulham since his progression from their youth academy. Marco Silva's side look almost certain to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.
A slight worry for Jurgen Klopp may be that since Carvalho's move reportedly collapsed in January, he has not scored once in the league for a team that generally nets goals for fun.
However, the club clearly have high hopes for the youngster. If recent history is anything to go by, Carvalho should be given plenty of game time by Klopp.
The German manager has always been willing to give young players a chance. The likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot have received multiple starts in midfield this season.
While Carvalho has mainly been used by Fulham as a central and an attacking midfielder, he has also played on the left wing. The new signing may serve as a long-term replacement for 36-year-old James Milner, who will be out of contract this summer.