“This transfer can happen” - Journalist claims Manchester United are in ‘good’ talks to sign player for probable fee of €30-35 million

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Manchester United are currently in talks with 1899 Hoffenheim over a move for left-back David Raum. He stated that if the transfer happens, it could be for around €30-€35 million.

The Red Devils are expected to bolster their backline this summer. Their disappointing defense was one of the main reasons for their downfall last season. They conceded 57 goals in 38 Premier League games.

Luke Shaw endured a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. The left-back was heavily criticized for his lack of consistency during the first half of the season and missed the majority of the second half due to injuries and illness.

United's second-choice left-back Alex Telles lacks the physicality and consistency required to be a regular starter.

Hence, they are looking to strengthen the left-back position and are looking at Raum as an option.

He scored three goals and provided 13 assists in 32 league appearances last season. The 24-year-old has amassed eight appearances for Germany and is expected to be part of Hansi Flick's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well.

Plettenberg has claimed that a move to Old Trafford "can happen" for the full-back. However, Manchester United could face competition from Borussia Dortmund for Raum.

"#MUFC wants him! Talks about the left defender have taken place. Talks ongoing & good but still a long way to go. Transfer probably around €30-35 million. It is said that this transfer can happen. But: BVB could become hot if they sell Schulz or Guerreiro," said Plettenberg on Twitter.

The Red Devils will hope to confirm Raum soon if they do sign him. They are still awaiting their first signing of the summer, with pre-season approaching soon.

Manchester United could opt to sell Alex Telles to create space in the squad for David Raum

Alex Telles could be on his way out of Old Trafford if Manchester United sign David Raum from 1899 Hoffenheim. The Red Devils will have three left-backs in their ranks if Raum makes the move to Old Trafford this summer.

The Premier League giants are unlikely to sell Luke Shaw. Despite his worrying injury record during his time at the club, the England international has shown glimpses of his potential. He could be a massive asset for the club if he stays fit. He has played 213 matches for the club and has massive experience as well.

Luke Shaw has been involved in 6 goals in his last 8 games with England (2 goals, 4 assists).

The Red Devils could therefore attempt to sell Alex Telles if they sign Raum.

The 29-year-old has just two years left on his contract with the club. Erik ten Hag's side could therefore opt to cash-in on him this summer. They could attempt to recoup the majority of the £15 million they spent to sign him from Porto in 2020.

