Three MLS clubs interested in Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo - Reports

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly on the radar of three Major League Soccer (MLS) outfits for a potential transfer.

Ronaldo, 37, has been in the headlines since before the start of the ongoing 2022-23 season due to his desire to leave Manchester United. After failing to force his way out earlier this summer, he has been reduced to appearances off the bench under new boss Erik ten Hag.

With the Portuguese striker currently not in United's first-team plans, the top brass at Old Trafford are open to offers in January, as per ESPN. However, no potential suitor is on the horizon.

According to Los Angeles Times, Inter Miami, LA Galaxy, and Los Angeles FC are interested in signing Ronaldo. With his contract set to expire next summer and the opportunity to grow his global brand, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is believed to be keen on moving to MLS.

Inter Miami are said to be the front-runner in the transfer race as the club has opened designated player spots after the retirement of Gonzalo Higuain. Meanwhile, LA Galaxy are also an option due to their habit of star signings like David Beckham, Steven Gerrard. and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, are also believed to be interested in breaking their bank for the former Real Madrid man. Earlier this year, the club roped in Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini.

Ronaldo, who joined the Red Devils from Juventus for £13 million last summer, has started just two Premier League matches this season. So far, he has netted just two goals and contributed one assist in 12 appearances across all competitions this campaign.

He is next expected to feature in Manchester United's UEFA Europa League Group E clash against FC Sheriff on Thursday, October 27.

Al-Hilal president confirms talks with Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo

Speaking on Thamanya, Al-Hilal president Fahad ben Nafel confirmed that his club were in talks with Ronaldo's representatives during the summer transfer window. He elaborated:

"Yes, we negotiated with him. The problem was not in the money or the principle. Al-Hilal are able to bring in the stars of the world, but it was in the decision of the Sports Arbitration Center that prevented us from registering the players."

He added:

"We did not stop negotiating with the players despite the decision to ban, but we were delaying entering the final stage of the negotiations until the ban was lifted."

According to Daily Mail, Ben Nafel sanctioned a two-year contract worth £210 million in total plus a £25 million transfer fee for the player.

