Tottenham have advantage over Arsenal in race to sign Premier League star - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly leading the charge to secure Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, with an advantage over Arsenal, according to The Sun (via Metro). The 26-year-old attacking midfielder netted the winning goal in Palace's record-breaking 1-0 FA Cup final win over Manchester City. It is little surprise that he sits on the wishlist of some Premier League clubs.

Ad

Eze's man-of-the-match performance at Wembley guaranteed Crystal Palace their first senior trophy. It also added to his season-best tally of 24 goal contributions across 41 games during the season. His quality has also helped Palace qualify for the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League through the FA Cup.

Tottenham are ahead in the pursuit to sign Eze due to their potential inclusion in the UEFA Champions League. This is based on what happens in their upcoming Europa League final against Manchester United, as the winner is guaranteed a spot in the premier continental competition.

Ad

Trending

Beating the Red Devils and competing in the continent's largest club tournament is something that Spurs are reportedly looking forward to. It is also something that has piqued Eze's interest, although Spurs may have an issue with the winger's £68 million release clause.

Arsenal, meanwhile, haven't been as active in pursuit. Eze spent a short time at their academy, but the Gunners have not made an offer as yet. Aside the two London clubs, Manchester City are also in the running for Eze, but they have also not advanced the negotiations as far as Tottenham.

Ad

Crystal Palace do not want to lose Eze, who is under contract until 2027. In the very unlikely event he does not wish for his contract to be extended, then the club would entertain offers so he does not depart on a sub-market value with his contract expiring.

Arsenal and Tottenham keep their sights on Lille forward

Tottenham and Aston Villa have stepped up the pursuit of Lille forward Jonathan David, according to L'Equipe (via JustArsenal). They have progressed to serious talks with agents of the Canadian international regarding a free transfer in the summer. The two Premier League clubs have been more proactive than Arsenal, who have yet to make the final push.

Ad

David, who is 25 years old, will be a free agent after rejecting an offer to sign an extension of his contract at Lille. The forward has had an impressive campaign, scoring 25 goals and assisting 12 times in 49 games.

Even though Arsenal has a strong interest in David, they reportedly have alternative options for the frontline, including Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres. Wider options at hand to choose from translate to the fact that David is not their priority, which may leave Tottenham and Aston Villa to capitalize and secure his services earlier.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nnanna Mba Nnanna is a European and international football journalist who has been covering news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda for around 5 years. A keen interest in reading and football since an early age, watching games at local stadiums with family paved the way for him to take up the sport professionally.



Nnanna’s favorite club is English team Bolton Wanderers because he witnessed Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha's play for them between 2002 and 2006. His favorite footballer is Ronaldinho due to the Brazilian's love for the sport and admires Pep Guardiola for redefining football tactics. As a former literature student, Nnanna reckons that the best way of connecting with the readers is to add a bit of empathy in his writing, and relies on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and WhoScored for his articles.



Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 is Nnanna’s favorite FIFA World Cup moment, and also follows Major League Soccer due to the diminutive Argentine. He strongly believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be the next two superstars in the same light as legendary pair Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



When not writing, he likes to play Football Manager and other simulation games. Know More